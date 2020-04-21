30 Comforting Spring Casseroles You'll Get Super Excited To Cook

By Kaitlyn Yarborough

Baked Buttermilk French Toast

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Buttermilk French Toast

This is a breakfast casserole made for Saturday mornings if we've ever seen one. Top with maple syrup or powdered sugar for utter perfection. 

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

This crowd-pleaser is filled with hash browns, sausage, and plenty of cheese. As in, totally made for a hungry family breakfast. 

Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

We indulge in this make-ahead breakfast casserole all week long. Dried cranberries, apple chunks, and pecans make it both filling and flavorful.

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Give this brunch-to-dinner classic a casserole makeover that you won't ever regret. 

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Why do we love this blueberry-studded brunch recipe so much? It can made up to a night ahead and popped in the oven while the first pot of coffee brews away.   

Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Chicken, bacon, and ranch might as well be the holy trio that squashes all fights and satisfies every hangry complaint. This creamy casserole is an easy favorite. 

Zucchini Lasagna

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna

Alternating layers of zucchini strips and lasagna noodles is a genius way to get your veggies in. Plus, the curb appeal doesn't hurt, either.

Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole

This classic Southern casserole gets a Southwestern twist from green chiles and tomatillos. It'll be a new side dish winner. 

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Imagine a hybrid of cornbread and Thanksgiving dressing with a little soufflé mixed in. That's what you get with this savory spoon bread. 

Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables

Loads of in-season squash and tomatoes takes everyday baked ziti to fun new horizons in time for spring and summer. 

Zucchini Rice Gratin

Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin

Like a combination of old-school squash casserole and broccoli-and-rice casserole, this is soon to become a new staple in your spring menu lineup. 

Gnocchi Gratin with Ham and Peas

Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Gnocchi Gratin with Ham and Peas

That cheese pull should tell you everything. Ham and peas make it a hearty suppertime pick, and gnocchi feels different from your usual pasta. 

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Everyone's beloved party dip is now an option at dinnertime, too. Just add penne pasta in the mix, simple as that. 

Savannah Red Rice

Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savannah Red Rice

This Lowcountry staple is soon to be one on your dinner table, too. It's basically a pilaf loaded with aromatic veggies, bacon, and tomatoes for color. 

Easy Cauliflower Casserole

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Cauliflower Casserole

You might just hoodwink your kids with these cauliflower florets covered in melty, gooey cheese and buttery breadcrumbs. It's one of our fan-fave side dishes for spring. 

Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

You read that right. Warm, creamy chicken mixture plus golden biscuit topping equals dinner cobbler perfection.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Everyone needs a staple broccoli casserole in their recipe box. Meet your new hearty sidekick.

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

This dish is basically all the good things from the farmers' market packed into one 13x9 baking dish.

Cheesy Taco Casserole

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Cheesy Taco Casserole

We hit the refresh button on taco night with this cheesy Mexican casserole with all the fixings. Serve with one of these creative margarita recipes.

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Macaroni and cheese can't get any better...wait, yes it can. Add bacon. Always add bacon. 

Savory Tomato Cobbler

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Savory Tomato Cobbler

Don't let berries get all the cobbler attention in the house. This savory cobbler recipe is made with tomatoes, basil, and cheese. 

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

This is the definition of a dinner casserole: hearty, crowd-pleasing, and packed with ham. That's the definition, right?

Old-School Squash Casserole

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

This one should be a given. If the sun is out, we're making squash casserole. It's not science; it's just true. 

Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake

Sneakily get all of your kale in for the week with this ultra-creamy and rich pasta casserole. It's leftover-worthy if we do say so ourselves. 

Reunion Pea Casserole

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

We like to call this vintage recipe a "grandma-approved casserole." Why? Because the creamy ingredients are a little over-the-top, the cheese is layered on something fierce, and black-eyed peas are the star. 

Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Zucchini-Potato Casserole

This side dish is as pretty as it is delicious. Fresh zucchini, gold potatoes, and tomatoes are layered into a roasted masterpiece. 

Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Whenever you think you can't have the best of both worlds, just remember this heavenly mash-up of cinnamon rolls and French toast casserole exists.

Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

You'll forget all about those soupy cobbler recipes after trying this ultra-cakey strawberry looker. Serve warm and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding

Sometimes you're just in the mood for a super decadent, comforting dessert. That's when you turn to this buttery bread pudding made with rum and brown sugar. 

Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler

Thanks to refrigerated piecrust, you can have this three-berry cobbler ready to pop in the oven in a matter of minutes. 

