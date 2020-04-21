30 Comforting Spring Casseroles You'll Get Super Excited To Cook
Baked Buttermilk French Toast
This is a breakfast casserole made for Saturday mornings if we've ever seen one. Top with maple syrup or powdered sugar for utter perfection.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
This crowd-pleaser is filled with hash browns, sausage, and plenty of cheese. As in, totally made for a hungry family breakfast.
Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans
We indulge in this make-ahead breakfast casserole all week long. Dried cranberries, apple chunks, and pecans make it both filling and flavorful.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Give this brunch-to-dinner classic a casserole makeover that you won't ever regret.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Why do we love this blueberry-studded brunch recipe so much? It can made up to a night ahead and popped in the oven while the first pot of coffee brews away.
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
Chicken, bacon, and ranch might as well be the holy trio that squashes all fights and satisfies every hangry complaint. This creamy casserole is an easy favorite.
Zucchini Lasagna
Alternating layers of zucchini strips and lasagna noodles is a genius way to get your veggies in. Plus, the curb appeal doesn't hurt, either.
Squash and Green Chile Casserole
This classic Southern casserole gets a Southwestern twist from green chiles and tomatillos. It'll be a new side dish winner.
Buttermilk Spoon Bread
Imagine a hybrid of cornbread and Thanksgiving dressing with a little soufflé mixed in. That's what you get with this savory spoon bread.
Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Loads of in-season squash and tomatoes takes everyday baked ziti to fun new horizons in time for spring and summer.
Zucchini Rice Gratin
Like a combination of old-school squash casserole and broccoli-and-rice casserole, this is soon to become a new staple in your spring menu lineup.
Gnocchi Gratin with Ham and Peas
That cheese pull should tell you everything. Ham and peas make it a hearty suppertime pick, and gnocchi feels different from your usual pasta.
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Everyone's beloved party dip is now an option at dinnertime, too. Just add penne pasta in the mix, simple as that.
Savannah Red Rice
This Lowcountry staple is soon to be one on your dinner table, too. It's basically a pilaf loaded with aromatic veggies, bacon, and tomatoes for color.
Easy Cauliflower Casserole
You might just hoodwink your kids with these cauliflower florets covered in melty, gooey cheese and buttery breadcrumbs. It's one of our fan-fave side dishes for spring.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
You read that right. Warm, creamy chicken mixture plus golden biscuit topping equals dinner cobbler perfection.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Everyone needs a staple broccoli casserole in their recipe box. Meet your new hearty sidekick.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
This dish is basically all the good things from the farmers' market packed into one 13x9 baking dish.
Cheesy Taco Casserole
We hit the refresh button on taco night with this cheesy Mexican casserole with all the fixings. Serve with one of these creative margarita recipes.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Macaroni and cheese can't get any better...wait, yes it can. Add bacon. Always add bacon.
Savory Tomato Cobbler
Don't let berries get all the cobbler attention in the house. This savory cobbler recipe is made with tomatoes, basil, and cheese.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
This is the definition of a dinner casserole: hearty, crowd-pleasing, and packed with ham. That's the definition, right?
Old-School Squash Casserole
This one should be a given. If the sun is out, we're making squash casserole. It's not science; it's just true.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Sneakily get all of your kale in for the week with this ultra-creamy and rich pasta casserole. It's leftover-worthy if we do say so ourselves.
Reunion Pea Casserole
We like to call this vintage recipe a "grandma-approved casserole." Why? Because the creamy ingredients are a little over-the-top, the cheese is layered on something fierce, and black-eyed peas are the star.
Zucchini-Potato Casserole
This side dish is as pretty as it is delicious. Fresh zucchini, gold potatoes, and tomatoes are layered into a roasted masterpiece.
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Whenever you think you can't have the best of both worlds, just remember this heavenly mash-up of cinnamon rolls and French toast casserole exists.
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
You'll forget all about those soupy cobbler recipes after trying this ultra-cakey strawberry looker. Serve warm and topped with vanilla ice cream.
Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding
Sometimes you're just in the mood for a super decadent, comforting dessert. That's when you turn to this buttery bread pudding made with rum and brown sugar.
Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler
Thanks to refrigerated piecrust, you can have this three-berry cobbler ready to pop in the oven in a matter of minutes.