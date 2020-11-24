Lacey Chabert's Family Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated

Simple, sweet, and perfect.

Gallery

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Recipe Summary

Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

In a recent virtual press event for Dearfoams Slippers, Lacey Chabert discussed how her holiday menu is influenced by her Southern roots. “I’m from the south, so typical desserts that we make, are things that my great grandmother passed along recipes for. Coconut cake. So yummy. Pecan pie, sweet potato pie and homemade whip cream and real vanilla beans. And banana pudding,” she divulged. The Mississippi native who often graces our screens during the holidays in many a Hallmark movie also shared this recipe with us, her family’s traditional sweet potato casserole. The classic preparation for this timeless side dish lets those Southern ingredients shine.

Ingredients

Topping

Directions

  •  Puree or mash peeled and boiled sweet potatoes and combine with sugar, vanilla extract and 1/2 cup of melted butter. Pour into buttered casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • For topping, combine brown sugar, pecans, flour and 1/2 cup of melted butter and pour evenly over sweet potatoes.

  • Bake at 350° for approximately 30-40 minutes or until golden brown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/28/2020