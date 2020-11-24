Lacey Chabert's Family Sweet Potato Casserole
Simple, sweet, and perfect.
In a recent virtual press event for Dearfoams Slippers, Lacey Chabert discussed how her holiday menu is influenced by her Southern roots. “I’m from the south, so typical desserts that we make, are things that my great grandmother passed along recipes for. Coconut cake. So yummy. Pecan pie, sweet potato pie and homemade whip cream and real vanilla beans. And banana pudding,” she divulged. The Mississippi native who often graces our screens during the holidays in many a Hallmark movie also shared this recipe with us, her family’s traditional sweet potato casserole. The classic preparation for this timeless side dish lets those Southern ingredients shine.