20 Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Casseroles
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Gruyère cheese is a delicious match for a croissant and egg casserole, but you can use whatever cheese you have on hand.
Sausage-Potato Frittata
This hearty frittata is made right in your slow cooker, so you don’t spend much hands-on time working on it.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
This easy breakfast casserole starts with a bag of frozen tater tots, and the kids are going to love it.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Instead of a usual pie crust, this fluffy quiche is enclosed in a layer of bacon hash browns.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Wait to top these breakfast enchiladas with the extra cheese sauce until before you bake the casserole.
Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata
Crunchy breadcrumbs, creamy cheese, and tender pork meet in this breakfast casserole that’s sure to wow your family.
Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata
Make the most of your grits with a delicious savory breakfast casserole with sausage and veggies.
Herbed Sausage Breakfast Casserole
You know a casserole is going to be a crowd-pleaser when it starts with a bag of frozen hash browns.
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Cheese grits are usually a favorite side dish at a Southern brunch, but this breakfast casserole makes them the star of the show.
Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
The slow cooker does all the work for this easy, veggie-filled breakfast casserole.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
This is one of our Test Kitchen’s favorite breakfast casseroles of all time, and when you make it, you’ll understand why they love it so much.
Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata
Frozen potatoes and jarred roasted red bell peppers are great shortcuts for a frittata that looks beautiful.
Creamy Egg Strata
This meatless breakfast casserole is a great option if you have vegetarians in the family but want to put something hearty on the table at brunch.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
This warm, creamy casserole is an easier twist on a soufflé.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Sweet potatoes at breakfast might sound strange, but this slow-cooker casserole proves they belong in your brunch lineup.
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
This casserole has everything we love for a hearty breakfast: sausage, hash browns, eggs, and of course, lots of cheese.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
We’ll take any excuse to eat grits, especially when they have bacon and cheese in them and they serve as the crust for a dreamy quiche.
Ham-and-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
This cozy breakfast casserole is perfect for feeding a crowd.
Christmas Morning Strata
Kitchen staples like white bread, shredded cheese, eggs, and milk come together in this easy, kid-friendly breakfast casserole.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
Sausage, grits, and cheddar cheese—these are a few of our favorite things.