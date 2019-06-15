23 Egg Casserole Recipes to Make Every Time You Need a Big-Batch Breakfast

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
June 15, 2019
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez
If we had to designate a breakfast hierarchy, eggs would sit decidedly at the top of the food chain, along with thick-cut bacon. (Because, obviously.) As long as there’s a carton of eggs in your fridge, any big breakfast dilemma can be solved. House guests? Check. Holiday weekend? Check. Morning tailgate? Check. Baby shower? Check. We could go on and on. The ultimate egg recipe for a crowd: the breakfast egg casserole.To put it simply, start with eggs. Add bacon, sausage, grits, vegetables, and plenty of cheese. Throw it all in your trusty 13x9. Pop it in the oven. (Or better yet, freeze it for later to eliminate prep time.) And…done! Presto. As much as we love buttermilk pancakes and homemade biscuits, they’ve got nothing on the ease of a thrown-together egg casserole. Trust us: These 23 egg casserole recipes are about to make your life a whole lot better. Get to whisking!
Nothing Compares to the Ease of a Breakfast Casserole

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

For a big-batch egg casserole, look no further than this crowd-pleaser, made with hash browns, sausage, and plenty of cheese.

Breakfast Enchiladas

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas

Why spend your Saturday morning in the kitchen? You can make these breakfast enchiladas ahead of time, which means more coffee-drinking and newspaper-reading for you.

Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Broccoli and Cheddar cheese is a duo that we'll never get tired of. Put it in a breakfast casserole, even better.

Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

Leftover ham has met its match in this crustless quiche recipe. Use a bag of frozen chopped collard greens to make prep easy.

Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Did someone say croissants? In a casserole? Count us in.

Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

It's like two of our favorite breakfast recipes rolled into one—or rather, springformed into one. Sausage quiche and cheese grits are a match made in heaven.

Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata

Filled with crunchy bread cubes, creamy cheese, and tender pork, this egg strata goes from breakfast to dinner seamlessly.

Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata

We call this the company-worthy quiche, and that it is. It dresses up the classic combo of eggs, cheese, sausage, and grits with leeks and mushrooms.

Creamy Egg Strata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata

Imagine a creamy, cheesy egg version of bread pudding. Now, make it a reality.

Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

What's more classic than a Tater Tot casserole? Nothing. This one is a best-ever recipe.

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

You’ve never had quiche quite like this one. It's made with a grits “crust” and a warm, bacony egg filling.

Sausage-Potato Frittata

Recipe: Sausage-Potato Frittata

Do you have a house full of hungry guests? This is the hearty frittata you never knew you needed. Adding potatoes? Genius.

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

This recipe combines a few of our favorite ingredients, like hot ground sausage, flaky croissants, and Parmesan and Gruyère cheeses. Need we say more?

Tomato-Herb Frittata

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata

You won't find a more shower-worthy frittata than this fresh recipe filled with aromatic herbs, in-season tomatoes, and feta cheese.

King Ranch Breakfast Strata

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: King Ranch Breakfast Strata

We love King Ranch casseroles so much that we had to make a breakfast version. You won't find a heartier breakfast for a crowd.

Spring Vegetable Frittata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Spring Vegetable Frittata

Say hello to your new favorite springtime brunch or shower recipe. It's light and fresh.

Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

We replaced the usual pastry shell with a golden crust made from shredded potatoes and bacon. After a bite, you'll never want to go back.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

This breakfast casserole with sweet potatoes is perfect for morning tailgates in the fall.

Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche

Goat cheese takes any quiche recipe up a notch.

Brie-and-Veggie Breakfast Strata

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Brie-and-Veggie Breakfast Strata

Bet you've never added Brie cheese to your strata. Here's your chance.

Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata

Roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, and potato wedges make up the tastiest of trios.

Easiest Crustless Quiche

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipes: Easiest Crustless Quiche

We wouldn't put "easiest" in the name if we didn't mean it.This simple recipe is a crustless spin on a classic Quiche Lorraine.

Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

With all the makings of a fresh caprese—tomatoes, basil, and mozzerella—this breakfast casserole gets finished with a hearty dose of bacon.

