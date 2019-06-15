23 Egg Casserole Recipes to Make Every Time You Need a Big-Batch Breakfast
Nothing Compares to the Ease of a Breakfast Casserole
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
For a big-batch egg casserole, look no further than this crowd-pleaser, made with hash browns, sausage, and plenty of cheese.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas
Why spend your Saturday morning in the kitchen? You can make these breakfast enchiladas ahead of time, which means more coffee-drinking and newspaper-reading for you.
Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
Broccoli and Cheddar cheese is a duo that we'll never get tired of. Put it in a breakfast casserole, even better.
Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
Recipe: Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
Leftover ham has met its match in this crustless quiche recipe. Use a bag of frozen chopped collard greens to make prep easy.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Did someone say croissants? In a casserole? Count us in.
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
It's like two of our favorite breakfast recipes rolled into one—or rather, springformed into one. Sausage quiche and cheese grits are a match made in heaven.
Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata
Recipe: Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata
Filled with crunchy bread cubes, creamy cheese, and tender pork, this egg strata goes from breakfast to dinner seamlessly.
Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata
Recipe: Leek-and-Mushroom Grits Frittata
We call this the company-worthy quiche, and that it is. It dresses up the classic combo of eggs, cheese, sausage, and grits with leeks and mushrooms.
Creamy Egg Strata
Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata
Imagine a creamy, cheesy egg version of bread pudding. Now, make it a reality.
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
What's more classic than a Tater Tot casserole? Nothing. This one is a best-ever recipe.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
Recipe: Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
You’ve never had quiche quite like this one. It's made with a grits “crust” and a warm, bacony egg filling.
Sausage-Potato Frittata
Recipe: Sausage-Potato Frittata
Do you have a house full of hungry guests? This is the hearty frittata you never knew you needed. Adding potatoes? Genius.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
This recipe combines a few of our favorite ingredients, like hot ground sausage, flaky croissants, and Parmesan and Gruyère cheeses. Need we say more?
Tomato-Herb Frittata
Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata
You won't find a more shower-worthy frittata than this fresh recipe filled with aromatic herbs, in-season tomatoes, and feta cheese.
King Ranch Breakfast Strata
Recipe: King Ranch Breakfast Strata
We love King Ranch casseroles so much that we had to make a breakfast version. You won't find a heartier breakfast for a crowd.
Spring Vegetable Frittata
Recipe: Spring Vegetable Frittata
Say hello to your new favorite springtime brunch or shower recipe. It's light and fresh.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
We replaced the usual pastry shell with a golden crust made from shredded potatoes and bacon. After a bite, you'll never want to go back.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
This breakfast casserole with sweet potatoes is perfect for morning tailgates in the fall.
Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche
Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Quiche
Goat cheese takes any quiche recipe up a notch.
Brie-and-Veggie Breakfast Strata
Recipe: Brie-and-Veggie Breakfast Strata
Bet you've never added Brie cheese to your strata. Here's your chance.
Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata
Recipe: Red Pepper, Potato, and Ricotta Frittata
Roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, and potato wedges make up the tastiest of trios.
Easiest Crustless Quiche
Recipes: Easiest Crustless Quiche
We wouldn't put "easiest" in the name if we didn't mean it.This simple recipe is a crustless spin on a classic Quiche Lorraine.
Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole
With all the makings of a fresh caprese—tomatoes, basil, and mozzerella—this breakfast casserole gets finished with a hearty dose of bacon.