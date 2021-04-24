I Crave These 10-Minute-Prep Chicken Enchiladas More Than Takeout
Must love green chiles.
If you've got a few minutes and a handful of staple ingredients, you can have these enchiladas in the oven and baking away with just 45 minutes between you and a dish that rivals the takeout fix you've been craving. Our Creamy Chicken Enchiladas are the weeknight answer to all of your decadent and comforting food hankerings—trust me, you're going to want to commit this one to memory.
Now don't panic, but this recipe does require one additional step prior to stuffing tortillas with a creamy, dreamy mixture of meat and cheese. You'll need to sauté chopped onion for about five minutes, then add in a can of drained, chopped green chiles and sauté for another 60 seconds. That's where the prep for this recipe begins and ends.
From there, you just add in a block of cream cheese and chopped chicken (if you don't have leftover chicken handy, a rotisserie chicken will do the job), stirring until fully incorporated before it's time to stuff those flour tortillas to the brim. Or, at least, as far as your filling mixture will take you. Each of the rolled tortillas is then added to a greased 13-by-9- casserole dish, resulting in a row of perfectly packed little soldiers, ready for a coat of cheese and a drenching of whipped cream before marching off to the oven. I told you it was easy.
Hands down, the hardest part of this recipe is going to be waiting for that oven timer to go off. You'll want to open the door and check on it, maybe even take a little taste to ensure the results won't let you down but, I urge you, let your baker do its work and you'll be rewarded with some of the tastiest (not to mention easiest) enchiladas to ever dazzle your palette.