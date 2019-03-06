Quick and Easy Air Fryer Recipes The Whole Family Will Love

By Jenna Sims
Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

If you don't already have an air fryer, you'll want one after browsing these easy and delicious air fryer recipes. In addition to being healthier than the traditional frying method, air frying is also faster than cooking in a conventional oven. Air fryers circulate hot air around to create food that's crisp and crunchy on the outside while remaining tender and juiy on the inside. You can cook breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks all in one convenient countertop appliance with easy cleanup.

Air Fryer Bloomin’ Onion

Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Bloomin’ Onion

This appetizer is absolutely addicting, especially when paired with our homemade sauce.

Air Fryer Donuts

Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Donuts

The kids will be ecstatic when they wake up to find homemade donuts on a Saturday morning.

Air Fryer French Fries

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer French Fries

With the Air Fryer, you get the crispy fries you love without an oily mess.

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

The perfect blend of salty and a hint of sweet, this Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp is an easy way to start the good times at supper club.

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

This is a great way to make no-fuss, classic corn on the cob, but you can always jazz it up with flavored butters and seasonings.

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

When you’re craving something salty and crunchy but don’t want to blow a day of healthy eating, whip up a batch of these poppable zucchini chips.

Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

These homemade chicken fingers are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

Air Fryer Okra

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Okra

This favorite Southern side dish is a summer must.

Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Southern Living

Recipe: Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

The kids won’t know this delicious, crispy shrimp is actually healthier than the traditional deep-fried version.

