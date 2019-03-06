Quick and Easy Air Fryer Recipes The Whole Family Will Love
If you don't already have an air fryer, you'll want one after browsing these easy and delicious air fryer recipes. In addition to being healthier than the traditional frying method, air frying is also faster than cooking in a conventional oven. Air fryers circulate hot air around to create food that's crisp and crunchy on the outside while remaining tender and juiy on the inside. You can cook breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks all in one convenient countertop appliance with easy cleanup.
Air Fryer Bloomin’ Onion
Recipe: Air Fryer Bloomin’ Onion
This appetizer is absolutely addicting, especially when paired with our homemade sauce.
Air Fryer Donuts
Recipe: Air Fryer Donuts
The kids will be ecstatic when they wake up to find homemade donuts on a Saturday morning.
Air Fryer French Fries
Recipe: Air Fryer French Fries
With the Air Fryer, you get the crispy fries you love without an oily mess.
Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
Recipe: Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp
The perfect blend of salty and a hint of sweet, this Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp is an easy way to start the good times at supper club.
Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
This is a great way to make no-fuss, classic corn on the cob, but you can always jazz it up with flavored butters and seasonings.
Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
Recipe: Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
When you’re craving something salty and crunchy but don’t want to blow a day of healthy eating, whip up a batch of these poppable zucchini chips.
Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Recipe: Air Fryer Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
These homemade chicken fingers are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.
Air Fryer Okra
Recipe: Air Fryer Okra
This favorite Southern side dish is a summer must.
Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp
Recipe: Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp
The kids won’t know this delicious, crispy shrimp is actually healthier than the traditional deep-fried version.