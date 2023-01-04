Dionne Warwick And Dolly Parton Releasing A “Very Special” Gospel Duet

Two living legends unite!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023
Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton
Photo:

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dreams come true, y’all!

Musical icon Dionne Warwick announced on the Tamron Hall Show yesterday that she has teamed up with fellow living legend Dolly Parton on a duet.

"My heart,” Hall squealed before sharing the exciting news. “This is how the New Year is supposed to be kicked off!” 

After the big reveal (and the cheers from the audience subsided), Warwick explained how the megawatt collaboration came to be.

“She sent me a song that she wanted me to record, and I said, ‘Okay, that sounds like a deal,'” she recalled. “She’s such a sweetheart, I know her. And then she sent me another song, the one that we’re going to be doing as a duet.”

Warwick said that the upcoming single is a gospel song titled “Peace Like a River” that Parton, 76, wrote. The track is set to be released later this month.

“I am very excited about this, I really am,” Warwick, 82, noted. “I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one’s gonna be very special.” 

Parton and Warwick share 16 Grammy Awards between: 11 and 5, respectively. We have no doubt this powerhouse duo has something awesome up their bejeweled sleeves. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton On Navigating Loss And The Gospel Hymn That Helps Her Grieve
Dolly Parton Kelly Clarkson
Dolly Parton And Kelly Clarkson’s Joyful “9 to 5” Duet Is A Must-Watch
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes Shares His Sweet Family Christmas Traditions
Dolly Parton Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Dolly Parton Debuts New Rock Song During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Dolly Parton and Charley Pride
Listen to Dolly Parton and Charley Pride's Moving Gospel Duet, "God's Coloring Book"
Loretta Lynn Appearing On 'The Barbara Walters Summer Special'
Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, George Strait And More Pay Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Reveals How Her Husband Is Influencing Her New Rock n’ Roll Album
Jeremy Jordan in Hanukkah on Rye
Jeremy Jordan Is Proud To Shine A Light On His Heritage In “Hanukkah on Rye”
Brennan Elliott and Nikki DeLoach
Nikki DeLoach And Brennan Elliott Explore Faith And Grief In Hallmark’s “The Gift of Peace”
Dolly in Christmas Suit
Dolly Parton's Christmas Wish
The Chapel Hart Trio Is Ready For Christmas
For Country Trio Chapel Hart, There's Nothing Like Being Home For Christmas
Dolly Parton Duncan Hines Cake
Dolly Parton Wants to Make a "Big Ole Cake and Spend All Afternoon Singing Songs" With This Country Crooner
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Just Recorded Their First-Ever Duet
Dolly Parton Yellow Top and Hat
Exclusive: Dolly Parton Shares Video Explaining Her New Song, "Blue Bonnet Breeze"
Dolly Parton National Geographic
Dolly Parton on Her Love for the Great Smoky Mountains—And Why She Cares About Respecting the Environment
Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini
Dolly Parton Will Perform New Single With Kelsea Ballerini at ACM Awards