Culture and Lifestyle Celebrities Dionne Warwick And Dolly Parton Releasing A “Very Special” Gospel Duet Two living legends unite! By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Dreams come true, y’all! Musical icon Dionne Warwick announced on the Tamron Hall Show yesterday that she has teamed up with fellow living legend Dolly Parton on a duet. "My heart,” Hall squealed before sharing the exciting news. “This is how the New Year is supposed to be kicked off!” After the big reveal (and the cheers from the audience subsided), Warwick explained how the megawatt collaboration came to be. “She sent me a song that she wanted me to record, and I said, ‘Okay, that sounds like a deal,'” she recalled. “She’s such a sweetheart, I know her. And then she sent me another song, the one that we’re going to be doing as a duet.” Warwick said that the upcoming single is a gospel song titled “Peace Like a River” that Parton, 76, wrote. The track is set to be released later this month. “I am very excited about this, I really am,” Warwick, 82, noted. “I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one’s gonna be very special.” Parton and Warwick share 16 Grammy Awards between: 11 and 5, respectively. We have no doubt this powerhouse duo has something awesome up their bejeweled sleeves. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit