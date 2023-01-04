Dionne Warwick And Dolly Parton Releasing A “Very Special” Gospel Duet

Dreams come true, y’all!

Musical icon Dionne Warwick announced on the Tamron Hall Show yesterday that she has teamed up with fellow living legend Dolly Parton on a duet.

"My heart,” Hall squealed before sharing the exciting news. “This is how the New Year is supposed to be kicked off!”

After the big reveal (and the cheers from the audience subsided), Warwick explained how the megawatt collaboration came to be.

“She sent me a song that she wanted me to record, and I said, ‘Okay, that sounds like a deal,'” she recalled. “She’s such a sweetheart, I know her. And then she sent me another song, the one that we’re going to be doing as a duet.”

Warwick said that the upcoming single is a gospel song titled “Peace Like a River” that Parton, 76, wrote. The track is set to be released later this month.

“I am very excited about this, I really am,” Warwick, 82, noted. “I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one’s gonna be very special.”

Parton and Warwick share 16 Grammy Awards between: 11 and 5, respectively. We have no doubt this powerhouse duo has something awesome up their bejeweled sleeves.

