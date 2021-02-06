22 Easy Skillet Chicken Recipes To Make Tonight

By Sierra Guardiola
February 06, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Well-seasoned cast-iron skillets are prized possessions in Southern kitchens. They pack in flavor and often make for meals with easy, hassle-free cleanup. A chicken dinner no longer has to feel like a last-resort option. Our skillet chicken recipes will make your weeknight meals feel intentional and delicious.

These recipes are great for beginners learning how to cook chicken in a skillet or for the more experienced chefs looking for new recipes to add to their weekly dinner rotation. These chicken skillet recipes range from classics like Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with a Puff Pastry top to Asian-inspired One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice. Take advantage of seasonal produce in our Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables or Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Blistered Tomatoes. They're best served with a fresh loaf of bread to soak up the rich, pan-made gravy. 

Chicken-Mushroom Skillet

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Chicken-Mushroom Skillet

Use oyster and cremini mushrooms in this chicken dish. When cooking the mushrooms, let them sit for three whole minutes in the pan without stirring so they brown nicely.

Quick King Ranch Chicken Skillet

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Quick King Ranch Chicken Skillet

Use a rotisserie chicken and other grocery store products for this easy King Ranch variation.

Skillet Chicken Breast with Beans and Greens

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Skillet Chicken Breast with Beans and Greens

Add hot pepper vinegar to this dish at the end to add some tang and heat to this protein and fiber packed meal.

Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables

Using small chicken thighs will add much more flavor and juice to this recipe.

Chicken Scallopini

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Chicken Scallopini

Believe it or not, this one-pan meal can be on your table in just 30 minutes. The rich yet fresh sauce over the tender, crispy chicken has our Test Kitchen crew swooning.

Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons

Add a side of mashed potatoes to this meal so you can soak up all the delicious gravy from the pan.

Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables

This cross between a sauté and a stew is a go-to weeknight dinner come springtime. The fresh vegetables and minimal mess make it easy and delicious.

One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice

The best part about this meal – aside from the sweet spice of the honey-chili sauce – is the fact that you can use the leftovers to make fried rice the following day.

Easy Lemon Chicken

Credit: Easy Catfish Tacos Recipe with Slaw

Recipe: Easy Lemon Chicken

This quick dinner is bursting with flavor from the zesty lemons. Add capers if you want to add some savory taste as well.

Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Blistered Tomatoes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Blistered Tomatoes

Be patient and don’t over-stir the tomatoes in this recipe so they brown and caramelize in the pan, adding a burst of fresh flavor to the crispy chicken.

Tomato-Basil Couscous with Chicken and Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tomato-Basil Couscous with Chicken and Sausage

Israeli couscous is key for this dish. They take the same amount of time to cook as the chicken.

Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Puff Pastry

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Puff Pastry

Patch pretty puff pastry on the top of this famous comfort dish for an extra crunch.

Chicken Tamale Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Chicken Tamale Pie

Use a corn muffin base for this twist on tamales. Layer with chicken tamale mix, cilantro, sour cream, and cheese.

One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes Recipe

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes Recipe

Bold flavors meet in this Mediterranean meal. Top with spices like parsley and thyme.

Orange-Glazed Chicken

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Orange-Glazed Chicken

Don’t be intimidated by the elegant presentation of this dish. It’s a breeze to make, and only takes 20 minutes.

Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Fry chicken in skillet before placing in the oven to bake. Add back into the skillet after done baking with the addition of the veggies.

Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

Peppadew peppers, which are small, round, and pickled in a sweet-and-spicy brine, spice up this dish. They can be found in the olive bar in your grocery store’s deli section.

Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice

It’ll be hard to stop yourself from seconds of this hearty meal. Add in Southern staples with your chicken and shrimp like okra and plum tomatoes.

Skillet Enchiladas Suizas

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skillet Enchiladas Suizas

This enchilada recipe doesn’t require any filling or rolling, and can be served right out of the skillet.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole

Country ham and mushrooms mix with nutty rice to create an old-school chicken-and-rice favorite.

Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata

Add lemon juice, capers, and parsley right before serving to preserve color and flavor.

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

Homemade arugula pesto can be made up to a week in advance to make this midweek meal even easier to assemble.

