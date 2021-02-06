22 Easy Skillet Chicken Recipes To Make Tonight

Well-seasoned cast-iron skillets are prized possessions in Southern kitchens. They pack in flavor and often make for meals with easy, hassle-free cleanup. A chicken dinner no longer has to feel like a last-resort option. Our skillet chicken recipes will make your weeknight meals feel intentional and delicious.

These recipes are great for beginners learning how to cook chicken in a skillet or for the more experienced chefs looking for new recipes to add to their weekly dinner rotation. These chicken skillet recipes range from classics like Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with a Puff Pastry top to Asian-inspired One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice. Take advantage of seasonal produce in our Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables or Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Blistered Tomatoes. They're best served with a fresh loaf of bread to soak up the rich, pan-made gravy.