22 Easy Skillet Chicken Recipes To Make Tonight
Well-seasoned cast-iron skillets are prized possessions in Southern kitchens. They pack in flavor and often make for meals with easy, hassle-free cleanup. A chicken dinner no longer has to feel like a last-resort option. Our skillet chicken recipes will make your weeknight meals feel intentional and delicious.
These recipes are great for beginners learning how to cook chicken in a skillet or for the more experienced chefs looking for new recipes to add to their weekly dinner rotation. These chicken skillet recipes range from classics like Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with a Puff Pastry top to Asian-inspired One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice. Take advantage of seasonal produce in our Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables or Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Blistered Tomatoes. They're best served with a fresh loaf of bread to soak up the rich, pan-made gravy.
Chicken-Mushroom Skillet
Use oyster and cremini mushrooms in this chicken dish. When cooking the mushrooms, let them sit for three whole minutes in the pan without stirring so they brown nicely.
Quick King Ranch Chicken Skillet
Use a rotisserie chicken and other grocery store products for this easy King Ranch variation.
Skillet Chicken Breast with Beans and Greens
Add hot pepper vinegar to this dish at the end to add some tang and heat to this protein and fiber packed meal.
Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables
Using small chicken thighs will add much more flavor and juice to this recipe.
Chicken Scallopini
Believe it or not, this one-pan meal can be on your table in just 30 minutes. The rich yet fresh sauce over the tender, crispy chicken has our Test Kitchen crew swooning.
Braised Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Lemons
Add a side of mashed potatoes to this meal so you can soak up all the delicious gravy from the pan.
Chicken Fricassee with Spring Vegetables
This cross between a sauté and a stew is a go-to weeknight dinner come springtime. The fresh vegetables and minimal mess make it easy and delicious.
One-Pan Hot Honey Chicken and Rice
The best part about this meal – aside from the sweet spice of the honey-chili sauce – is the fact that you can use the leftovers to make fried rice the following day.
Easy Lemon Chicken
This quick dinner is bursting with flavor from the zesty lemons. Add capers if you want to add some savory taste as well.
Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Blistered Tomatoes
Be patient and don’t over-stir the tomatoes in this recipe so they brown and caramelize in the pan, adding a burst of fresh flavor to the crispy chicken.
Tomato-Basil Couscous with Chicken and Sausage
Israeli couscous is key for this dish. They take the same amount of time to cook as the chicken.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie with Puff Pastry
Patch pretty puff pastry on the top of this famous comfort dish for an extra crunch.
Chicken Tamale Pie
Use a corn muffin base for this twist on tamales. Layer with chicken tamale mix, cilantro, sour cream, and cheese.
One-Pan Chicken with Lemon, Olives, and Artichokes Recipe
Bold flavors meet in this Mediterranean meal. Top with spices like parsley and thyme.
Orange-Glazed Chicken
Don’t be intimidated by the elegant presentation of this dish. It’s a breeze to make, and only takes 20 minutes.
Lighter Pan-Fried Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Fry chicken in skillet before placing in the oven to bake. Add back into the skillet after done baking with the addition of the veggies.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
Peppadew peppers, which are small, round, and pickled in a sweet-and-spicy brine, spice up this dish. They can be found in the olive bar in your grocery store’s deli section.
Chicken and Shrimp Skillet Rice
It’ll be hard to stop yourself from seconds of this hearty meal. Add in Southern staples with your chicken and shrimp like okra and plum tomatoes.
Skillet Enchiladas Suizas
This enchilada recipe doesn’t require any filling or rolling, and can be served right out of the skillet.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Skillet Casserole
Country ham and mushrooms mix with nutty rice to create an old-school chicken-and-rice favorite.
Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
Add lemon juice, capers, and parsley right before serving to preserve color and flavor.
Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
Homemade arugula pesto can be made up to a week in advance to make this midweek meal even easier to assemble.