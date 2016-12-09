Simple Sheet Pan Suppers
Making your entire meal in one pan means cooking—and cleanup—are a breeze. Throw all of your ingredients onto one pan and you’ll have a meal that the whole family will enjoy. From chicken to bratwurst to salmon—your sheet pan can cook it all. These dishes are so easy to make that you will want to make one every night of the week. And the best part is that after you've spent time with your family around the table enjoying a home-cooked meal, you'll have just one dirty pan to deal with. After you master the art of sheet pan cooking, it'll become your goto method for feeding your hungry family every night of the week, so you might want to go ahead and order a few new sheet pans and then browse our best sheet pan recipes to find your family's new favorite meal.
Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp and Broccoli
Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli
We love all the flavors in this shrimp and broccoli dish.
Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans
Recipe: Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans
Your whole meal comes together in a sheet pan with the addition of green beans and sweet potatoes to oven-fried pork chops.
Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing
Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing
Turn a typical chicken thigh dinner into a dressing with the addition of cornbread. We recommend this homemade cornbread recipe.
Cheesy Sheet Pan Pasta
Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
This pasta gets golden crunchy edges because it’s cooked in a sheet.
Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw
Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw
These crispy tacos are filling without being heavy. We oven fried the tacos in a sheet pan and topped the tacos off with a light slaw.
Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples
Recipe: Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples
You'll need just a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes to prepare this sheet pan dinner.
Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
Recipe: Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts
To get this sheet pan dinner on the table even fast on busy weeknights, you can prepare the meatloaf mixture one day in advance.
Roasted Pork Chops with Beets and Kale
Recipe: Roasted Pork Chops with Beets and Kale
A tangy homemade thyme-honey mustard dressing gives this hearty yet healthy dish plenty of flavor.
Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Recipe: Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
Using the spatchcock method for cooking chicken will ensure that the dark meat is cook through while making sure the rest of the bird doesn't get too dry.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
From start to finish, this meal will take just 25 minutes to prepare.
Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Make sure to shred your own cheese for the creamiest outcome.
Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries
Recipe: Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries
You can enjoy a nice meal any night of the week with this recipe that cooks everything at one time.
Sheet Pan Nachos
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes
Simple Whole Chicken with Roasted Broccoli-Mushroom Rice
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
Sheet Pan Nachos with Chorizo and Refried Beans
Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage
Sheet Pan Hawaiian Shrimp
Recipe: Sheet Pan Hawaiian Shrimp