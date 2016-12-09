Simple Sheet Pan Suppers

December 09, 2016
Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Making your entire meal in one pan means cooking—and cleanup—are a breeze. Throw all of your ingredients onto one pan and you’ll have a meal that the whole family will enjoy.  From chicken to bratwurst to salmon—your sheet pan can cook it all. These dishes are so easy to make that you will want to make one every night of the week. And the best part is that after you've spent time with your family around the table enjoying a home-cooked meal, you'll have just one dirty pan to deal with. After you master the art of sheet pan cooking, it'll become your goto method for feeding your hungry family every night of the week, so you might want to go ahead and order a few new sheet pans and then browse our best sheet pan recipes to find your family's new favorite meal. 

Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp and Broccoli

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

We love all the flavors in this shrimp and broccoli dish.

Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Oven-Fried Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Green Beans

Your whole meal comes together in a sheet pan with the addition of green beans and sweet potatoes to oven-fried pork chops.

Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken with Dressing

Turn a typical chicken thigh dinner into a dressing with the addition of cornbread. We recommend this homemade cornbread recipe.

Cheesy Sheet Pan Pasta

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon

This pasta gets golden crunchy edges because it’s cooked in a sheet.

Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

These crispy tacos are filling without being heavy. We oven fried the tacos in a sheet pan and topped the tacos off with a light slaw.

Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples

You'll need just a handful of ingredients and 10 minutes to prepare this sheet pan dinner. 

Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mini Meatloaves with Potatoes, Leeks, and Brussels Sprouts

To get this sheet pan dinner on the table even fast on busy weeknights, you can prepare the meatloaf mixture one day in advance. 

Roasted Pork Chops with Beets and Kale

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Roasted Pork Chops with Beets and Kale

A tangy homemade thyme-honey mustard dressing gives this hearty yet healthy dish plenty of flavor. 

Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Garlicky Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

Using the spatchcock method for cooking chicken will ensure that the dark meat is cook through while making sure the rest of the bird doesn't get too dry. 

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

From start to finish, this meal will take just 25 minutes to prepare. 

Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Make sure to shred your own cheese for the creamiest outcome. 

Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Sheet Pan Flank Steak, Greens, and Yukon Gold Fries

You can enjoy a nice meal any night of the week with this recipe that cooks everything at one time. 

Sheet Pan Nachos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos

Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes

Simple Whole Chicken with Roasted Broccoli-Mushroom Rice

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Simple Whole Chicken with Roasted Broccoli-Mushroom Rice

Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables

Sheet Pan Nachos with Chorizo and Refried Beans

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos with Chorizo and Refried Beans

Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage

Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage

Sheet Pan Hawaiian Shrimp

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Sheet Pan Hawaiian Shrimp

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes 

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Chicken with Cauliflower and Carrots

Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables with Rice

BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Rub Roasted Chickens with Potatoes and Carrots

