Retro Chicken Casseroles That Feel Like We’re Back at Mama’s Table
Sometimes all we need to turn a bad day around is a retro recipe that takes us right back to Mama’s dinner table. Every single one of these old-fashioned chicken casseroles will achieve just that. From a grown-up chicken tetrazzini to a main-dish mac and cheese, these old-fashioned recipes with vintage appeal are always crowd-pleasers—and they’ve got the track records to prove it. You grew up with our chicken casserole recipes and now it’s time to pass down all the love, sweet memories, and delicious flavor to your own family. So gather round, dig in, and enjoy because dinner is getting a retro spin tonight.
Chicken Tetrazzini
We took a childhood favorite and dressed it up with prosciutto and peas for a grown-up-worthy casserole.
Chicken Spaghetti
If you’ve never had Chicken Spaghetti and are thinking about adding it to the weeknight meal plan, do it immediately. It’s creamy, cheesy, and full of flavor. Plus, we never met a cheddar cheese-topped casserole we didn’t like.
Poppy Seed Chicken
Who didn’t grow up with Poppy Seed Chicken in the dinner time rotation? We tested this recipe with Keebler Town House crackers, but feel free to use whatever variety Mama used. Oh, and don’t forget a side of white rice.
Chicken D’Iberville
This is one chicken casserole that’s not skimping on flavor. It takes a lot of chicken, a lot of sherry, and a host of spices and seasonings to make a casserole that no one around the table will soon forget.
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole
Just like Mama preached to never lift the lid off a pot of cooking rice, don’t even think about stirring this mixture once it hits the casserole dish. It will reward you with a golden-brown crust and the type of flavor that everyone asks for again and again.
Chicken-and-Cornbread Casserole
This is like Thanksgiving dinner in casserole form. Whether you use homemade ingredients or make a few time-saving swaps for rotisserie chicken and packaged cornbread, you’re going to want to whip up this classic comforting casserole.
Cheesy Macaroni Chicken Casserole
Whoever decided to make macaroni and cheese a main dish by adding in a chicken breast was absolutely genius. This childhood favorite is still a weeknight staple, but now with upgraded aged cheddar cheese and just a hint of soy sauce.
Hot Chicken Salad
If Hot Chicken Salad didn’t make a regular appearance on your dinner table when you were growing up it might cause you to raise an eyebrow. We all love chicken salad, but a baked version? Trust us, it’s worth making. The crunchy potato chip crust and the creamy, cheesy, chicken mixture make each forkful a nostalgic delight—even if it’s the very first time it's ever hit your palate.
Chicken Divan
This popular 1950s recipe doesn’t hail from the South, but we’ve adopted it just the same. It’s an elevated chicken and broccoli dish that has been gracing dinner party tables for decades, just ask Mom.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
We don’t cut a lot of corners with this homemade chicken pot pie recipe, except for the crust. Go ahead and grab that pre-made version in the refrigerated section of your grocery store—you won’t miss the from-scratch version one bit.