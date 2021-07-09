This Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes Recipe Will Become Your New Favorite One-Dish Dinner

I must admit that while I enjoy cooking, my least favorite part is the cleanup that comes along with spending time in the kitchen. That's exactly why I love a good one-dish dinner. My parents first introduced me to the recipe for Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes a few years ago and it's since become a family favorite. In addition to being delicious, it's easy to make, requires few ingredients, and of course yields just one pan to clean once supper is over.

The most challenging part of the recipe is chopping the potatoes, which of course isn't even difficult. When it comes to the (short) list of ingredients, you may even have most of them in your pantry already. First things first: mix lemon slices, lemon juice, olive oil, fresh rosemary, and garlic cloves to create a flavor-packed mixture that you'll pour over the chicken and potatoes. Next, you'll brown the chicken and potatoes on the stovetop in the oven-safe dish or pan of your choice. Lastly, prepare to pour the lemon mixture over the pan and pop it in the oven to bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

In addition to being made in one dish, I love that you can really make this recipe your own and it will still turn out delicious. From personal experience, I've figured out that there's really no way you can mess it up. I don't own a roasting pan, so I actually cook this recipe in my trusty Dutch oven. And I've even made the recipe with chicken breasts (instead of legs and thighs), because I already had them on-hand in my freezer. I usually skip the capers and add a little more olive oil and lemon juice to make sure I have plenty of sauce in the bottom of the pan. Plus, I always add a few extra garlic cloves–in my opinion you can never have too many!

WATCH: Lemon-Rosemary-Garlic Chicken and Potatoes