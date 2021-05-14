Old-Fashioned Weeknight Dinner Recipes You Can Always Rely On

By Jenna Sims
May 14, 2021
Credit: Jen Causey

If you're in a dinnertime rut from serving the same recipes over and over again, it might be time to bring these old-fashioned dinner recipes back to the menu. These are the classic dinner recipes that your mama and grandma have been serving up for decades, and they still deserve a spot on your dinner table today. From Fried Chicken to Chicken Pot Pie to Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole and more, there is sure to be plenty of recipes on this list that fit your family's taste. Plus, homemade from scratch doesn't mean you have to spend hours in the kitchen. Make-ahead and slow-cooker options will ensure that you can serve your family a warm meal no matter how busy your day may be. 

New Tuna Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole

Crushed potato chips give this cheesy casserole a crunchy finish that the whole family will love. 

Mama's Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken

This traditional fried chicken recipe has a short, no-fuss ingredient list. 

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

You'll find chicken, butter, cheese, pasta, and a dash of hot sauce all on the ingredient list for this classic casserole.

Beef Stroganoff

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Beef Stroganoff

Egg noodles, mushrooms, and beef tips come together to create a comforting bowl of stroganoff. 

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homestlye Ground Beef Casserole

This ground beef recipe includes make-ahead instructions so you can keep it in the freezer for busy weeknights. 

Ham Noodle Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham Noodle Casserole

It will take you just 45 minutes from start to finish to get this casserole on the table for dinner.

Chicken Fried Steak

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Fried Steak

This classic is made with tenderized beef steak that's breaded and served covered with a creamy pepper gravy.

Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

Don't let the long list deter you, most of the spices and ingredients you'll need for this meatloaf recipe are probably already on hand in your kitchen. 

Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Roasted Spatchcock Chicken

If you find roasting a whole chicken intimidating, this sheet pan recipe will help you achieve the ideal crispiness without over-drying the meat.  

Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

When it comes to chicken pot pie, from scratch is always best, but frozen vegetables and refrigerated pie crust make the recipe attainable. 

Country Fried Steak

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Country Fried Steak

Don't forget the homemade gravy! Make sure to reserve the remaining oil from cooking to incorporate into the mix. 

Cottage Pie with Potato Crust

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr

Recipe: Cottage Pie with Potato Crust

Frozen mashed potatoes ensure that this comforting dinner will be on the table in an hour.

Chicken Bog

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken Bog

Chicken Bog has been a staple meal in the Lowcountry for years because it's simple to make and will feed many mouths. 

Classic Fried Catfish

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Fried Catfish

A homemade batch of fried catfish is begging to become your new go-to summertime supper. 

Company Pot Roast

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Company Pot Roast

Your slow cooker will help this company-worthy meal come together even on busy weeknights. 

Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

If you want to swap up the menu from chicken, this casserole can also be prepared with shrimp. 

Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

First featured in Southern Living in October 1983, this no-frills recipe is a surefire winner.

Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes

This sandwich supper requires just 15 minutes of prep time to throw it into the slow cooker. Plus, it freezes well so it's great to keep on hand for a homemade dinner on even the busiest days.

Fried Pork Chops with Cream Gravy

Recipe: Fried Pork Chops with Cream Gravy

You might be surprised to learn that golden brown fried pork chops come together in just 30 minutes. 

Chicken Casserole D'Iberville

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken Casserole D'Iberville

You can use rotisserie chicken to shorten the prep time before popping this casserole in the oven. 

