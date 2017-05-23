Foil Packet Dinners You Need to Try Tonight

Credit: Via Gimme Some Oven
Get dinner on the table in a flash with almost zero cleanup thanks to these nifty foil pack recipe ideas. Start with a protein like chicken or fish. Next, choose a starch. Many of these recipes use potatoes, rice, or even pasta. You'll want to give the rice and pasta a head start by beginning the cooking process before adding to the foil. Each recipe should have instructions on any precooking necessary. Be sure to add loads of fresh chopped veggies. Bell peppers, onions, and corn seem to be popular choices in this roundup of quick dinner recipes. Finally, finish with a sauce. It can be as simple as a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of flat-leaf parsley, or as company-worthy as a lemon-butter sauce. Some of these recipes can either be baked or cooked on the grill. Just be sure to adjust your cooking time accordingly.
Start Slideshow

1 of 31

Foil Packet Dinners You Need to Try Tonight

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 31

Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

A clambake dinner ready in just 40 minutes.

Get the recipe here

3 of 31

Easy Tin Foil Sausage and Veggies Dinner

Credit: Via Chelsea's Messy Apron

Bell pepper, corn, onion, red potatoes, zucchini, and smoked turkey sausage are tossed in olive oil and a blend of seasonings. Wrap up individual portion sizes and grill to perfection.

Get the recipe at Chelsea’s Messy Apron

Advertisement

4 of 31

Lemon Chicken and Asparagus Foil Packs

Credit: via Creme De La Crumb

We love lemon chicken. Making it in a foil pack is a weeknight game-changer.

Get the recipe at Crème De La Crumb

5 of 31

Shrimp Pasta in a Foil Package

Credit: The Pioneer Woman

Dress up the everyday shrimp pasta with this foil-package take. Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, white wine, parsley, and red pepper flakes make one delightful flavor combination.

Get the recipe at The Pioneer Woman

6 of 31

Foil Pack Creamy Salsa Verde Chicken, Rice, and Veggies

Credit: via Chelsea's Messy Apron

Start with a bed rice, add a seasoned chicken breast, cream cheese, black beans, corns, and salsa verde; then, voila! Dinner is ready to pop in the oven.

Get the recipe at Chelsea’s Messy Apron

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 31

Garlic Lovers Salmon in Foil

Credit: via Gimme Some Oven

Loads of garlic and a lemon butter sauce make one delicious foil-pack salmon recipe.

Get the recipe at Gimme Some Oven

8 of 31

Honey Mustard Salmon in Foil

Credit: Via Gimme Some Oven

Use a grainy, whole grain mustard to create the sauce.

Get the recipe at Gimme Some Oven

9 of 31

Grilled Barbecue Chicken and Vegetables in Foil

Credit: via Diethood

This recipe couldn’t be easier. Just use your favorite barbecue sauce on the chicken, pile in sliced zucchini, bell pepper, asparagus spears, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Get the recipe at Diethood

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 31

Cilantro-Garlic-Lime Seafood Packets

Credit: Host the Toast

This is like a Lowcountry boil in half the time—and with none of the messy cleanup.

Get the recipe at Host the Toast

11 of 31

Grilled Hawaiian Barbecue Chicken in Foil

Kids are going to love this sweet chicken. Plus, you won’t have to battle with them over eating their veggies when it’s coated in the delicious sauce.

Get the recipe at The Recipe Critic

12 of 31

Grilled Lime Butter Salmon in Foil with Summer Veggies

Credit: via The Recipe Critic

Lime butter gives a summery flavor to this grilled salmon and veggies recipe.

Get the recipe at The Recipe Critic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 31

Grilled Shrimp Boil Packets

Credit: Cooking Classy

Seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay, packs a punch of flavor. We love this recipe for simple outdoor entertaining.

Get the recipe at Cooking Classy

14 of 31

Foil Pack Italian Sausage and Veggies

Credit: via Chelsea's Messy Apron

Smokey sausage is the star here, but the tender roasted veggies aren’t too bad either.

Get the recipe at Chelsea’s Messy Apron

15 of 31

Tin Foil Sausage and Veggies Jambalaya

Credit: Via Chelsea's Messy Apron

You’ve never made jambalaya that’s this easy. Throw all the ingredients in a foil pack and let the oven work its magic.

Get the recipe at Chelsea’s Messy Apron

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 31

Tin Foil Garlic Parmesan Salmon and Veggies

This super-flavorful salmon is cooked alongside green beans until tender. Give that roasted lemon a squeeze over the entire packet before digging in.

Get the recipe at Chelsea’s Messy Apron

17 of 31

Tin Foil Cheesy BBQ Pulled Pork and Veggies

Credit: via Chelsea's Messy Apron

Pick up a pound and a half of prepared BBQ from your favorite local restaurant or put leftover pulled pork to good use.

Get the recipe at Chelsea’s Messy Apron

18 of 31

Southwestern Chicken & Rice Foil Packets

Credit: Via Gimme Delicious Food

A complete southwestern meal, including the rice, cooked in one packet with easy cleanup.

Get the recipe at Gimme Delicious Food

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 31

Breakfast Foil Packs

Credit: Delish

Breakfast for dinner is always a good idea, especially when the recipe is this easy.

Get the recipe at Delish

20 of 31

Chicken Fajita Freezer Dinner Packets

Credit: The Kitchn

Prepare these packets and freeze them for up to two months until you are ready to cook.

Get the recipe at The Kitchn

21 of 31

Parmesan Chicken Foil Packets

Credit: Spend with Pennies

A Parmesan chicken dinner on the table in just 40 minutes.

Get the recipe at Spend with Pennies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 31

Hamburger and Potato Foil Packets

Credit: Spending with Pennies

These packs can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the fridge until you're ready to cook them in the oven or on the grill.

Get the recipe at Spending with Pennies

23 of 31

Teriyaki Chicken Foil Packets

Credit: Life Made Sweeter

This sweet and savory foil packet is the perfect meal for the grill or oven combining chicken, broccoli, pineapples, and more for an Asian-inspired meal.

Get the recipe at Life Made Sweeter

24 of 31

BBQ Chicken + Pineapple Foil Packet Dinners

Credit: Bless Her Heart Y'all

Your family will request this family-style foil pack over and over again.

Get the recipe at Bless Her Heart Y'all

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 31

Honey Mustard Chicken Foil Packets

Credit: The Salty Marshmallow

The kids will love this easy honey mustard chicken dish, and they'll love having their own personal pouch.

Get the recipe at The Salty Marshmallow

26 of 31

Easy Baked Italian Chicken and Veggie Foil Packets

Credit: Gimme Delicious Food

Easily double or triple the recipe as needed.

Get the recipe at Gimme Delicious Food

27 of 31

Garlic Steak and Potato Foil Packs

Credit: Creme De La Crumb

This easy steak dinner is quick enough for a weeknight dinner and easy enough to prepare for weekend guests.

Get the recipe at Creme De La Crumb

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 31

Bacon Ranch Chicken Foil Packets

Credit: Dinner at the Zoo

This easy dinner combines bacon and ranch for a flavorful meal that will please any hungry crowd.

Get the recipe at Dinner at the Zoo

29 of 31

Honey Dijon Chicken and Veggies Foil Packs

Credit: Eatwell101

If chicken breasts are thick, cut them lengthwise to cut down on cooking time.

Get the recipe at Eatwell101

30 of 31

Pesto Pork Chops and Summer Vegetables Foil Dinners

Credit: Good Life Eats

Little ones can be the chefs by picking out their veggies and adding them to the pack.

Get the recipe at Good Life Eats

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 31

Barbecued Lime Shrimp and Corn

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Serve with French bread to soak up the extra juices.

Get the recipe at MyRecipes

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next