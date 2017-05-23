Foil Packet Dinners You Need to Try Tonight
Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
A clambake dinner ready in just 40 minutes.
Easy Tin Foil Sausage and Veggies Dinner
Bell pepper, corn, onion, red potatoes, zucchini, and smoked turkey sausage are tossed in olive oil and a blend of seasonings. Wrap up individual portion sizes and grill to perfection.
Lemon Chicken and Asparagus Foil Packs
We love lemon chicken. Making it in a foil pack is a weeknight game-changer.
Shrimp Pasta in a Foil Package
Dress up the everyday shrimp pasta with this foil-package take. Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, white wine, parsley, and red pepper flakes make one delightful flavor combination.
Foil Pack Creamy Salsa Verde Chicken, Rice, and Veggies
Start with a bed rice, add a seasoned chicken breast, cream cheese, black beans, corns, and salsa verde; then, voila! Dinner is ready to pop in the oven.
Garlic Lovers Salmon in Foil
Loads of garlic and a lemon butter sauce make one delicious foil-pack salmon recipe.
Honey Mustard Salmon in Foil
Use a grainy, whole grain mustard to create the sauce.
Grilled Barbecue Chicken and Vegetables in Foil
This recipe couldn’t be easier. Just use your favorite barbecue sauce on the chicken, pile in sliced zucchini, bell pepper, asparagus spears, and a drizzle of olive oil.
Cilantro-Garlic-Lime Seafood Packets
This is like a Lowcountry boil in half the time—and with none of the messy cleanup.
Grilled Hawaiian Barbecue Chicken in Foil
Kids are going to love this sweet chicken. Plus, you won’t have to battle with them over eating their veggies when it’s coated in the delicious sauce.
Grilled Lime Butter Salmon in Foil with Summer Veggies
Lime butter gives a summery flavor to this grilled salmon and veggies recipe.
Grilled Shrimp Boil Packets
Seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay, packs a punch of flavor. We love this recipe for simple outdoor entertaining.
Foil Pack Italian Sausage and Veggies
Smokey sausage is the star here, but the tender roasted veggies aren’t too bad either.
Tin Foil Sausage and Veggies Jambalaya
You’ve never made jambalaya that’s this easy. Throw all the ingredients in a foil pack and let the oven work its magic.
Tin Foil Garlic Parmesan Salmon and Veggies
This super-flavorful salmon is cooked alongside green beans until tender. Give that roasted lemon a squeeze over the entire packet before digging in.
Tin Foil Cheesy BBQ Pulled Pork and Veggies
Pick up a pound and a half of prepared BBQ from your favorite local restaurant or put leftover pulled pork to good use.
Southwestern Chicken & Rice Foil Packets
A complete southwestern meal, including the rice, cooked in one packet with easy cleanup.
Breakfast Foil Packs
Breakfast for dinner is always a good idea, especially when the recipe is this easy.
Chicken Fajita Freezer Dinner Packets
Prepare these packets and freeze them for up to two months until you are ready to cook.
Parmesan Chicken Foil Packets
A Parmesan chicken dinner on the table in just 40 minutes.
Hamburger and Potato Foil Packets
These packs can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the fridge until you're ready to cook them in the oven or on the grill.
Teriyaki Chicken Foil Packets
This sweet and savory foil packet is the perfect meal for the grill or oven combining chicken, broccoli, pineapples, and more for an Asian-inspired meal.
BBQ Chicken + Pineapple Foil Packet Dinners
Your family will request this family-style foil pack over and over again.
Honey Mustard Chicken Foil Packets
The kids will love this easy honey mustard chicken dish, and they'll love having their own personal pouch.
Easy Baked Italian Chicken and Veggie Foil Packets
Easily double or triple the recipe as needed.
Garlic Steak and Potato Foil Packs
This easy steak dinner is quick enough for a weeknight dinner and easy enough to prepare for weekend guests.
Bacon Ranch Chicken Foil Packets
This easy dinner combines bacon and ranch for a flavorful meal that will please any hungry crowd.
Honey Dijon Chicken and Veggies Foil Packs
If chicken breasts are thick, cut them lengthwise to cut down on cooking time.
Pesto Pork Chops and Summer Vegetables Foil Dinners
Little ones can be the chefs by picking out their veggies and adding them to the pack.
Barbecued Lime Shrimp and Corn
Serve with French bread to soak up the extra juices.
