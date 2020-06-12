Make the most of fresh summer ingredients and the extra time you get to spend with your family by serving one of these quick seasonal supper recipes. These easy dinner recipes will be on the table in just 20 minutes, which will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table with your family. And trust us, just because these dinners are quick and easy doesn't mean they're short on flavor. These recipes will be such a breeze to whip up that you'll find yourself looking forward to dinnertime prep.