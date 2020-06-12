Easy Summer Dinner Recipes for FamilyReady in Under 20 Minutes

By Jenna Sims
Photo: Alison Miksch

Make the most of fresh summer ingredients and the extra time you get to spend with your family by serving one of these quick seasonal supper recipes. These easy dinner recipes will be on the table in just 20 minutes, which will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table with your family. And trust us, just because these dinners are quick and easy doesn't mean they're short on flavor. These recipes will be such a breeze to whip up that you'll find yourself looking forward to dinnertime prep. 

Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Photo: Kelsey Hansen; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Add rotisserie chicken to this flavor-packed pasta salad for a refreshing summertime dinner dish. 

Buttery Garlic Shrimp

Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Buttery Garlic Shrimp

Serve with a side salad and baguette for a dinner that only takes 15-minutes to prepare from start to finish. 

Burrito Bowls

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Burrito Bowls

Burrito bowls are a fun way to make dinner interactive by setting out the toppings and letting each member of the family build their own meal. 

Ranch Turkey Burgers

Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ranch Turkey Burgers

Homemade ranch dressing mix will make these turkey burgers your family's new favorite. 

Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Fresh grape tomatoes will be bursting with flavor after they're broiled for 4 to 5 minutes in the oven.

BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons

Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons

Toss together all of the ingredients for a BLT and you'll have a pretty and delicious dinner. 

Easy Shrimp Scampi

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Shrimp Scampi

Prep, chop, and measure all of your ingredients before you start cooking and this restaurant-quality dish will come together in just 15 minutes. 

Chicken Fingers Coated With Cheesy Snack Crackers

Sheri Castle

Recipe: Chicken Fingers Coated With Cheesy Snack Crackers

Both kids and adults will love these chicken fingers that are coated in beloved cheese snack crackers. 

Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Kebabs are a quick and easy way to cook your mains and sides all at one time with minimal cleanup. 

Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken

To make this dish more kid-friendly, you can substitute the kale for spinach or romaine. 

Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Allow the tomatoes to marinate for at least an hour and 45 minutes. Once they're ready, it'll take just a few minutes to toss this colorful dish together. 

Easy Grilled Salmon

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Easy Grilled Salmon

If you don't want to fire up the grill, you can also bake or pan-sear the fish. The recipe makes enough lemony-herby vinaigrette to dress some greens on the side as well. 

Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread

Using assorted varieties of fresh tomatoes will make these open-faced sandwiches almost too pretty to eat.

Chicken Stir Fry

Greg Dupree

Recipe: Chicken Stir Fry

You'll be surprised to know that this stir-fry comes together in just 10 minutes. Rotisserie chicken is the secret ingredient for getting it on the table faster. 

Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream

Photo: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Tuscan Pasta With Tomato-Basil Cream

Convenience items will allow you to serve your family this elegant dish in just 15 minutes. 

