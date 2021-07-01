These Salmon Bowls Will Spice Up Your Weeknight Meal Rotation

Ever since we discovered the incredible deals our local grocery store offers on salmon fillets, my husband and I have tried to enjoy them at dinner about once a week. Not only are we loading up on good-for-us Omega-3s, protein, and vitamins, but we love the way it tastes.

But eating the same food every single week can get monotonous. And though we've found plenty of ways to switch things up from our usual sheet pan salmon supper, one recipe just managed to make a weeknight meal feel like a dance party (for our taste buds, at least).

We had some leftover rice that needed a new home, and I was searching for ways to use it when I came across a recipe that called for salmon, too. This Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Bowl Recipe is officially the most flavorful way to get our salmon fix.

I'm all about a recipe that can be adapted to what we have on hand, and this salmon bowl fits that bill. Quinoa or cauliflower rice would be great base options for this salmon bowl, and you can swap the vegetables in this recipe for the ones that are in your fridge.

Instead of adding the cucumber and radish directly to the bowl as-is, we decided to do a quick pickle on them with the rice vinegar that the recipe calls for, a little sugar, and a squeeze of lime juice. Mix the chopped cucumber and radish with those ingredients to taste and let them sit while you prepare the salmon. The fresh veggies provide just the right amount of crunch, and quick pickling them adds a hint of briny tang to this sweet-and-spicy bowl.

We usually roast salmon fillets in the oven, but this stovetop method was so much quicker. You won't believe the incredible flavor this recipe manages to deliver in just 30 minutes. Not to mention, it's pretty enough for that "phones eat first" snap I know you're going to post.

