Outstanding Dinner Recipes to Make Every Month in 2021
After spending much of 2020 at home testing out new recipes, you may find yourself running out of creative new takes to bring to the table night after night. If you’ve exhausted your go-to options, we’ve collected some of our favorite dinner recipe ideas to help you chef it up each month this year. From quick dinner recipes that take only 30 minutes from start to finish, to healthy dinner recipes that feature seasonal vegetables and lean protein, these will get you through those nights when you need a little extra inspiration. Whether you prefer one-pan cooking, cast-iron skillets, or the smoky flavor from the grill, these easy dinner recipes won’t keep you in the kitchen all night long. From steak to seafood to chicken dinner recipes, there will never be a dull moment in your year-long menu.
January: French Onion Soup Casserole
Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole
A twist on a cozy classic, this casserole makes the comforting soup even richer.
February: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Breasts
The creamy sauce made in this recipe tastes oh so good with bacon and potatoes. Choose center-cut bacon to wrap around the chicken breasts.
March: Pecan-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Mint Dipping Sauce Recipe
Recipe: Pecan-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Mint Dipping Sauce
The crunchy pecan crust on this lamb is balanced by the cool flavor of the mint sauce. Pair with a light side for a full meal.
April: Pasta with Eggplant, Burrata, and Mint Recipe
Recipe: Pasta with Eggplant, Burrata, and Mint
This creamy and refreshing pasta is enough to serve as a vegetarian dish. The burrata is enhanced by the crushed red pepper, garlic, lemon zest, and mint.
May: Classic Trout Amandine
Recipe: Classic Trout Amandine
Set aside the trout to marinate for two hours in a milk and hot sauce mixture to add some spicy flavor.
June: Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken Recipe
Recipe: Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken
The beauty of this summer pizza recipe is that you can use whatever veggies and protein you have on hand. We chose zucchini, red onion, corn, and smoked chicken.
July: Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad Recipe
Recipe: Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad
The flavors of summer are highlighted with the bright mango and savory scallops in this salad.
August: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
This asian-inspired bowl is perfect for a filling lunch or light dinner. Use pineapple juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, and cornstarch to make your own teriyaki sauce.
September: Grilled Steak with Blistered Beans and Peppers Recipe
Recipe: Grilled Steak with Blistered Beans and Peppers
Use your cast iron skillet to grill the steak. Let the steak sit in the skillet to develop a crispy, brown crust you'll crave time and time again.
October: Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples Recipe
Recipe: Chicken Sausage with Fennel and Apples Recipe
Adding apples and onion to this recipe makes it burst with fall flavor. With one pan it’s an easy clean up, too.
November: Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta
Recipe: Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta
A one-pan recipe that comes together in just 30 minutes, this hearty meal is full of warm flavor from the squash and collard greens.
December: Fontina-Stuffed Pork Chops with Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Recipe: Fontina-Stuffed Pork Chops with Mashed Potatoes
Fontina cheese makes these stuffed pork chops extra gooey. They sit on top of creamy mashed potatoes making it a decadent and warm winter meal.