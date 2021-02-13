Outstanding Dinner Recipes to Make Every Month in 2021

After spending much of 2020 at home testing out new recipes, you may find yourself running out of creative new takes to bring to the table night after night. If you’ve exhausted your go-to options, we’ve collected some of our favorite dinner recipe ideas to help you chef it up each month this year. From quick dinner recipes that take only 30 minutes from start to finish, to healthy dinner recipes that feature seasonal vegetables and lean protein, these will get you through those nights when you need a little extra inspiration. Whether you prefer one-pan cooking, cast-iron skillets, or the smoky flavor from the grill, these easy dinner recipes won’t keep you in the kitchen all night long. From steak to seafood to chicken dinner recipes, there will never be a dull moment in your year-long menu.