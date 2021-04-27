I Keep Finding New Ways to Enjoy This 30-Minute Sheet Pan Supper
The simplest way to add good-for-you salmon and veggies into your routine.
One of the most valuable gifts my husband and I received off our wedding registry was a less-than-$30 set of three non-stick baking sheets. Since each sheet pan is a different size, we use one of them almost every night of the week, whether we need the smallest one for a batch of veggies or the biggest for one of our go-to sheet pan suppers.
This Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables Recipe has been in heavy rotation since we got our sheet pans in the mail. We eat this light and bright sheet pan salmon so often that you might wonder how it doesn't get old. Like with any good weeknight dinner, this one is so easily adaptable to what's in your fridge and pantry at the time.
The recipe calls for baby red potatoes, but we throw whatever potatoes we have on hand in the pan. Sweet potatoes are almost always on our countertop. If we don't have a starchy spud lying around, we'll double up on roasted veggies or serve this oven-baked salmon and vegetables over quinoa for a healthy protein boost.
Because it was developed with light spring suppers in mind, this recipe calls for fresh sugar snap peas. However, we swap those for whatever veggies are in-season and in-house. We love roasted Brussels sprouts in the fall, asparagus in the spring, and broccoli anytime of the year.
The true star of this sheet pan wonder is of course, the salmon. Since we're cutting down on red meat and chicken gets admittedly boring, we try to have salmon at least once or twice a week. The honey mustard-panko mixture on top of these fillets is absolutely delicious. But even this portion of the recipe can be modified to what you have available. No breadcrumbs? Simply top your salmon with the homemade honey mustard mixture alone. We've even used crushed-up buttery crackers to use instead. You can also adjust the honey mustard to your own sweet-to-tangy preference.
The best part about this Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables Recipe: It only takes 30 minutes from start to finish, and even less if you use convenient ingredients like pre-chopped veggies or dry herbs instead of fresh. Long workdays can leave us tired and tempted to order takeout. But with just one pan and 15 minutes of hands-on time, this easy oven-baked salmon is a no-brainer for nights when our brains are fried from work.
Get the Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
Looking for the simplest way to add good-for-you salmon and veggies into your routine? Give this sheet pan dinner a try and let us know how you make it your own.