Texas Woman Retires From Dillard’s After Nearly 74 Years

A Tyler, Texas, woman has retired from Dillard’s after working for the department store for nearly 74 years.

Melba Mebane began her career in 1949 as an elevator operator at Mayer & Schmidt, which later became Dillard’s in 1956. She was just 17 years old. Mebane, now 90, worked in several departments at the store.

“I loved everybody there, and I loved to go to work every day,” Melba told KLTV at her retirement celebration earlier this month.

Most of her career was spent in cosmetics—specifically in the fragrance department, her son Terry Mebane told Southern Living.

Terry said his mother loved giving people samples. Her pastor at First Baptist Church even called her the “cosmetic bootlegger.”

“Her favorite phrase to her female customers was: ‘Are you trying to get a man or keep a man?’” Terry Mebane wrote in a text message.

Laura & Terry Mebane

In addition to her official duties behind the fragrance counter, Terry Mebane said his mother also used to “corral” the five Dillard children when their father—and founder of the chain—William Dillard came to Tyler. One of those children, Drue Dillard Matheny, now serves as vice president of the company. She’s known Melba for 65 years and was there to help celebrate her retirement.

Dillard Matheny said Melba is one of the happiest people she’s ever met.

“I would come watch her in cosmetics and just go, ‘I wish I could be like that,’ because she was incredible with people. Still is,” she said.

According to a certificate of excellence presented to her at the retirement party, Melba is the department store’s longest serving employee.

Laura & Terry Mebane

Though only retired for a few weeks, Mebane already misses it “terribly,” her daughter-in-law Laura Mebane said.

“I think she feels lost. She loves the social interaction and getting to see her faithful customers,” Laura Mebane said.

Luckily, Terry Mebane said his mom remains in touch with her second family at Dillard’s who visit her and take her places.

“They are her lifeline,” he said. “It’s her world.”

