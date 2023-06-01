Country Star Dierks Bentley Has No Intention Of Moving To Hollywood

"I got a great gig."

Published on June 1, 2023
There are a lot of country music stars who have crossed over from Nashville to Hollywood. Dolly Parton starred in Steel Magnolias and 9 to 5. Reba McEntire went from Reba to Big Sky to The Voice. Tim McGraw had roles in Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side, and most recently he starred alongside his wife and fellow country icon, Faith Hill in the Paramount + drama, 1883. Lainey Wilson (and her music) have been featured on another Paramount hit, Yellowstone. One person who won’t walk that well-trodden path? Dierks Bentley

When asked if he had any plans to leave Nashville for the bright lights of Hollywood or a turn on a reality show, Bentley humbly declined. "I don't think I'd be good enough doing those things," Bentley told Entertainment Tonight. “It requires, like, more time away from home and I just, I don’t want to. I had a chance to audition for Larry David and I decided not to do it. Because again, I'm like, 'Oh, if I get it, I don't really want to go to L.A.’” It’s hard to argue with that logic!

While no one wants to leave the South, the real reason the “Riser” singer may not be willing to trade country music for an acting career may have less to do with moving and more to do with following his passion. "I got a great gig,” he told ET. “I love what I do."

While the “Drunk on a Plane” singer may not want to head to the City of Angels, he will have to leave his home in Nashville as his Gravel & Gold tour kicks off June 1.

