Florida Diver Frees Shark Hooked To Artificial Reef Near Destin

The nurse shark was stuck to the reef by a large fishing hook.

Published on July 27, 2023
Nurse Shark Rescue
Photo:

Tazz Felde

A kindhearted scuba diver helped save a shark in the water near Destin, Florida, this week. 

Tazz Felde, a dive instructor with Under Pressure Divers, told WMBB that he received word from his wife, who works for Destin Snorkel, that a nurse shark was hooked to an artificial reef.  

Felde and a friend swam from John Beasley Park on Okaloosa Island to the nearby snorkel reef, where they found the struggling shark.  

“There was about a six to seven-foot nurse shark that was in fact tethered to the reef and it had a big hook in its mouth,” he explained to the local news outlet.

Felde, who used pliers to free the shark from the fishing line, captured the rescue on video.

“I tried to calm it down a little bit, but it wasn’t really having that and I was able to free it,” he recalled. “It actually took my pliers with it so if you look at the last part of the video. It swims off with the short part of the leader in its mouth and the pliers are gone but I was able to get it off the reef relatively unharmed except for the hook, but at least it didn’t stay there and die.”

While he was down there, Felde said he also cleaned up more than a hundred feet of tangled fishing line to protect other animals.  

“There was probably 120-pound monofilament connected to the leader that was actually strung up around all of the reefs,” he told WMBB. “It probably swam itself in circles and just kept swimming in circles, and ended up being pinned to the reef.”

Given the timing and the excitement around Shark Week, Felde took the opportunity to remind people that they shouldn’t fear our toothy friends. 

“I don’t want people to be afraid of them because they’re really no harm to us in the grand scheme of things. So that’s the big takeaway, you know, don’t be scared of sharks,” he said. “I know it’s Shark Week and there’s a lot of stuff that you guys are going to see on TV. Some of it’s hype and some of it’s real but for the most part, sharks don’t really bother us much.”

