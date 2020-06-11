12 Dessert Recipes Everyone Should Bake This Summer

Bake your way through summertime with these seasonal dessert recipes. Choose a recipe to bake each week and you’ll be on your way to mastering a few new baking skills by the time Labor Day comes around. These recipes are jam-packed with fresh summer flavors like strawberry, Key lime, pineapple, and more. From Bundt cakes to homemade pie crust to cobblers, once you’ve made your way through this summer baking bucket list, you’ll be able to take on any baking project that comes your way.