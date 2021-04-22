Krispy Kreme Brings Back Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts, and We've Got a Case of Serious Berry "Glaze Craze"
They're back for a limited-time only.
In the springtime, nothing hits the spot like berries.
Even if it's in, you know, doughnut form. Behold: Krispy Kreme has brought back two of its favorite doughnuts — the Strawberry Glazed Doughnut and the Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnut — for a limited-time only starting on Monday, April 26 and running through Thursday, May 6. The doughnuts will be available at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the United States.
The Strawberry Glazed Doughnut (pictured above) is described as "the iconic Original Glazed Doughnut transformed by a vibrant strawberry glaze with fresh strawberry flavor," while the Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnut (pictured below) is covered in strawberry glaze and then filled with Strawberry Kreme for a double dose of strawberry goodness.
"Last year, fans couldn't get enough of Strawberry Glaze and have been asking for it to come back ever since," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer, in a company press release. "So we're bringing it back. Hurry in and enjoy!"
Indeed, on social media, fans were excited by the news of the return of the strawberry glazed offerings. "I can eat a whole box of 12 easy," wrote one Krispy Kreme Instagram follower. "
Omg! Making my diet harder! Lol," quipped another. With 13,342 likes and counting on the post, that's a lot of daydreaming about strawberry flavored doughnuts to go around. Once you've picked up your sweet strawberry treat, Kripsy Kreme urges fans to take a picture and share it on social media with the #KrispyKreme hashtag and tagging @krispykreme.
If you're fixing to get your strawberry doughnut craving fulfilled, visit krispykreme.com to search for participating shops, so you can get your berry on ASAP.
WATCH: Krispy Kreme Spring Mini Doughnuts Are Here – And They're As Cute As Can Be
Since strawberries, doughnuts, and tulips are about the fastest way to our hearts in the spring, we're glad we can knock off the first two with this Krispy Kreme dessert. Perhaps we'll stage a photo with a vase of tulips in the background...though admittedly, we might scarf down our doughnut so quickly a photo opp doesn't stand a chance.