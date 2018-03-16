Sweet Strawberry Recipes to Add to Your Dessert Repertoire
In the South, we have only a few weeks to enjoy the fresh, juicy gem that has been deemed the “fruit of love.” Strawberries appear suddenly at farmers’ markets and u-pick farms—and then the really good ones are gone. Be mindful of when they are peaking in your region, and don’t be fooled by the ones that are picked early and hit the market too soon. Unlike some fruits, strawberries don’t get any sweeter after they’ve been harvested. The berries at the grocery store may look plump and ripe with coloring that’s just a shade less than what it should be, but if they were picked too soon (green tips are a giveaway), you will be disappointed by their taste and texture. Although they are delicious when devoured out of hand one by one, strawberries are downright heavenly when baked into our favorite desserts or paired with other fruits. And while the tart and tangy rhubarb has been one of its longtime partners, strawberries can play well with others too. From apricots to chocolate to nectarines, these staple strawberry dessert recipes are all delightful.
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
There’s nothing dreamier than the golden crust that rises around fresh berries in this batter cobbler.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
The secret behind the vibrant pink frosting on this layered cake is a drop of pink food coloring.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
We turned the classic strawberry-pretzel salad into a rich and creamy pie. Rhubarb is a vegetable that needs sugar to temper its tangy flavor. Enter the strawberry for rounding out this sweet-and-salty dessert.
Strawberry Brownies
Brownies just got a whole lot better with the addition of this rich, strawberry-studded chocolate ganache layer on top.
Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies
These treats are a little jammy and a whole lot of flaky. Apricots allow the strawberries’ tart side to shine in the filling. Can’t find fresh apricots? Our Test Kitchen also used dried ones with the same great results.
Chocolate Strawberry Cake
Chop the strawberries or throw them in a food processor so they easily blend into the frosting of this inside out chocolate-covered strawberry cake.
Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake
If you’ve ever enjoyed a glass of strawberry lemonade, then you understand the power of a sweet-and-sour combination. This impressive crêpe cake is sure to wow with its delicate layers and bright lemon filling. Reserve the leftover liquid from the macerated strawberries for drizzling over each serving.
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars
Ice cream on the inside, shortbread and crumbled crust on the outside. These bars will remind you of the ones you used to order from the ice cream truck.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
Graham cracker crust, creamy strawberry cheesecake, and chocolate ganache make this recipe a chocolate-covered strawberry lover’s dream.
Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo
The tangy, golden mango sorbet is a delicious contrast to the rich, milky sweetness of the strawberry ice cream. Make the semifreddo up to five days ahead, and pile on the fresh fruit just before serving.
Key Lime Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream
Everything you love about a classic key lime pie plus some strawberry for extra sweetness. Prepare the strawberry whipped cream the day-of serving and garnish with fresh berries and lime zest.
Strawberries-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
The creamy, iconic Southern dessert gets a refreshing zip from the juicy, flavorful berries. We used graham crackers instead of the usual vanilla wafers so it would slice more neatly.
Strawberries-Blueberry Cupcakes
Double the berry goodness. Blueberries can vary in size quite a bit, so we recommend mixing smaller ones in the batter because they will distribute more evenly. Choose the larger, plumper ones for garnishing the tops of the cupcakes.
Strawberry-Coconut Paletas
Ditch those store-bought ice pops and make this Mexican-inspired recipe instead. These pops are an easy combination of fresh strawberries, unsweetened coconut flakes, lemon juice, and sugar.
Hazelnut Financiers with Strawberry Jam and Lemon Puree
These chewy and nutty cakes pair perfectly with the lemon puree and strawberry jam that top them. Add some powdered sugar on top for a completed look.
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream
Strawberry chunks and angel food cake cubes are mixed into a vanilla base, turning a classic cake recipe into the next best thing.
Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies
A petite, personal treat is always a winner. No sharing means you can enjoy these chiffon pies all to yourself.
Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
You can’t go wrong with strawberry shortcake. Add pure vanilla when making the whipped cream to make it extra rich.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
Add strawberry jam to the homemade whipped cream to give it a pink coloring.
Strawberry Birthday Cake
The strawberry compote in this cake dresses up the classic cream cheese and vanilla cakes seen at birthdays.
Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
These cupcakes are bursting with strawberry flavor, from the cake itself and from the frosting, which is made with freeze-dried strawberries for a more intense flavor and color.
Homemade Strawberry Gelato
Serve this gelato with buttery almond shortbread and elderflower crème for a sophisticated sweetness.
Strawberry Cream Pie
We don’t know what’s better about this recipe – the chocolate cookie-crumb crust or the red currant jelly spike with orange liqueur.
Coconut Rice Pudding with Strawberry-Nectarine Compote
Instead of cooking this compote on the stove-top, we roasted the nectarines and strawberries with the butter and sugar in the oven, which makes the fruits even juicier and sweeter.
Strawberry Cream Cake
Cover cake batter in the buttery topping as it cooks so it can seep in and make a two layers of cake right in the same pan.
Lemon-Strawberry Trifle
This trifle is perfect for those times when you want a little something different than a traditional sheet cake.
Strawberry Vanilla Cake
From the outside, it may just look like another vanilla cake. Once you make the first cut, you'll reveal the pink layers.
Strawberry Milkshake
Grab that ice cream from your freezer and throw in fresh strawberries, whole milk, and vanilla extract for a milkshake that you’ll be dreaming about for days after.
Corn Custards with Berry Compote
This custard pops with color from the sweet summer corn. Pick fresh strawberries and other berries of choice (look to see what else is fresh at your local farmer's market or grocery store) to make the compote for this summer treat.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Use semisweet chocolate to coat the strawberries and then drizzle with white chocolate for a creative touch.
Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake
Use a shortbread crust and lady fingers to adorn the outside of this mashup cheesecake recipe.