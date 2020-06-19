Amazon's Best-Selling Snow Cone Machine is a Real Summer Treat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Epic summer weather deserves epic summer treats, and in these parts, we’ve risen to the occasion. From Jerry’s Sno Cones in Memphis to Hansen’s Sno-Bliz in New Orleans, we’ve perfected the craft of icy inventions to provide a moment of sweet relief from the relentless heat. But when the idea of burning your hands on the steering wheel just to make it down the street to your favorite snoball stand is just too much to bear, there’s a simple solution: have a snow cone at home.

We’re not talking about waiting on the front porch until you hear the faint tones of the neighborhood ice cream truck. Even with as much time as we have at home these days, nobody’s got time for that. You can beat any heat wave in the comfort of your own kitchen with a countertop snow cone machine the kids won’t be able to keep their hands off of (ok…the grownups too).

We know what you’re thinking: There’s no way an at-home appliance can compete with the consistency of your local favorite sugary magic. It can when you use the Nostalgia Countertop Snow Cone Maker–to the tune of 1,250 positive Amazon reviews. It uses stainless steel cutting blades to shave ice cubes into fine, fluffy snow. One reviewer was “pleasantly surprised at the power and efficiency” of this shaving process. “It easily shaved regular ice cubes into a fine snow cone or slushee texture,” the reviewer confirmed.

The machine is compact enough to fit on your countertop, but some reviewers have even taken it to-go, successfully serving homemade snow cones at everything from bake sales and birthdays to company parties. With a design reminiscent of an old-fashioned soda fountain of a county fair, everyone will want to join in on the fun. Don’t be surprised if your kids are self-proclaimed snow cone experts by the end of summer, even if it costs them a brain freeze or two.