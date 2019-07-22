Incredible Pumpkin Dessert Ideas for Fall

Updated August 31, 2020
Photo: Jennifer Causey

There’s nothing a little pumpkin spice can’t cure on a crisp, chilly autumn day. Fall’s go-to gourd makes for a delicate yet satisfying ingredient to enhance desserts. Not to mention, it helps keep cakes and baked goods fresh and moist. So when those seasonal cravings kick in, it’s time to embrace all things cozy, comforting, and deliberately sweet. That’s where you should welcome the addition of pumpkin to just about every dish gracing your holiday table during sweater weather. In this tasty collection, we’ve included crowd-pleasing pies, but we also drifted outside the pie pan and latté land to incorporate spiced layers, crumbly crisps, and pumpkin-filled bars. Here are a few smashing pumpkin recipes you’ll have no problem preparing or saying yes to this fall. Each far more delicious than the last.

Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Your autumn cookie-baking plans just got a seasonal upgrade with this recipe, the result of which pairs perfectly with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Pumpkin Bread

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Bread

You can never go wrong with pumpkin bread in the fall. It requires just 10 minutes of hands-on time to pull together. 

Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake

Try this recipe and you'll see what makes it so magical. Hint: It involves flan and cake with plenty of pumpkin spice delight.

Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

Everyone loves a bundt cake, and this one comes with a decadent brown sugar icing and plenty of crunch thanks to candied pecans.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe uses what you already have on hand to make the most of a tin of canned pumpkin and a bag of chocolate chips. The cookies are delicious after dinner or, really, anytime.

Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis;

Recipe: Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Store-bought candied pecans add extra sweetness without any effort on your part. If desired, you can also use a pre-made crust and whipped cream to help it come together even faster. 

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Southern Living

Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Two soft cookies filled with cream cheese frosting create a seasonal treat that was made for fall. 

 

 

Crustless Pumpkin Pie

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Crustless Pumpkin Pie

A crustless pie lets the flavor of pumpkin shine without the fuss of a pastry layer. 

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies

This recipe turns fall's favorite pie into a finger food that's ideal for laid-back get-togethers. 

Pumpkin Crunch Cake

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake

Trade your creamy pumpkin pie for a cake with crunch. This one is quick to make and is always a showstopper on a fall dessert spread.

Pumpkin Cake

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Pumpkin Cake

Pumpkin layers and a Spiced Whipped Cream topping make the most of fall flavors without being overly sweet. 

Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake

Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe: Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake

A foil sling is key to safely removing your cheesecake from the Instant Pot once it's done cooking.

Pumpkin Pie Cake

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Cake

Canned pumpkin and yellow cake mix come together to create a soft and moist dessert that's part cake and part pie. 

Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

This classic layer cake recipe gets a pumpkin twist with the addition of seasonal ingredients and a sweet frosting.

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Our best-ever pumpkin spice muffin recipe is a perfect dessert-for-breakfast option, and it's easy to make ahead for breezy mornings and grab-and-go snack time.

Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Layered Pumpkin Cheesecake

Why choose between pumpkin pie and cheesecake when you can have both in one layered dessert. 

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

The flavor of your favorite seasonal latte gets baked to perfection in this cupcake recipe, which is easy to make in big batches for fall parties.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

This is the simplest version of one of our favorite fall flavor pairings: pumpkin and chocolate chips. These two team up to make a cookie so delicious it'll disappear quickly from the cookie jar.

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Pumpkin swirled into chocolaty, chewy brownies? Yes, please!

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Easy as pie. Pun intended.

Pumpkin Spice Battenberg

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Battenberg

A seasonal take on a traditional cake, this pretty battenberg is certainly a showstopper.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

Jody Horton

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

A sure-fire showstopper, with its airy meringue topping, toasted pecan crust, and traditional pumpkin filling. This one's worth trading in summer strawberry cheesecake for.

Pumpkin-Espresso Tiramisù

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pumpkin-Espresso Tiramisù

Layered to pumpkin perfection with a creamy tiramisù filling. Finish off the cake with a sprinkle of nutmeg and then press ladyfingers onto the sides.

Southern Pumpkin Pie

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Southern Pumpkin Pie by Back in the Day Bakery

This classic pumpkin pie recipe comes from Cheryl Day and her Back in the Day Bakery. It's a crowd pleaser that's perfect for a fall afternoon (and impressive enough for your Thanksgiving dessert spread!).

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake

The best way to describe this dessert is that it combines all the classic cheesecake flavor you love with pumpkin puree, plus the chocolate and cinnamon graham cracker crust is to die for.

Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Pumpkin pie turned up with fluffy chiffon and toasted coconut.

Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt

Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt

This gorgeous Bundt cake blends our favorite autumnal flavors of cranberry, apple, and pumpkin together, with a crunchy pecan and maple glaze drizzled on top.

Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin Tart with Whipped Cream and Almond Toffee

An easier and more elegant way to serve pumpkin pie during autumn. The molasses and toffee flavor really elevate this dessert.

Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake

A pecan-praline filling, whipped topping, and pumpkin-filled batter are the finishing touches for this glorious spiced pumpkin cake. Swoon.

Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie

This pie gets its name from the delicious melted chocolate layered on the bottom.

Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie

Helen Norman

Recipe: Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie

The only pie you'll need on your dessert table. This pecan streusel delicacy is like a cross between pumpkin pie and coffee cake.

Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake

The added layer of nutty pecan flavor in this pumpkin cheesecake will have you reaching for another slice, or maybe even two.<