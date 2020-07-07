10 Refreshing Homemade Popsicle Recipes To Make This Summer

Homemade popsicles are just what you need to stay cool on hot summer days. We're here to show you that making popsicles at home doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, the homemade creations are often easier than making a trip to the store to purchase pre-made pops. These popsicle recipes don't require many ingredients, some call for just three, and only require 15 minutes (or less!) of hands-on time. Once you've poured them into the mold, let the freezer do the rest of the work while you enjoy your day with your family. Return a few hours later to find your sweet treats ready to eat. While some of the recipes are kid-friendly, there are also a few boozy pops that are for adults only.