10 Refreshing Homemade Popsicle Recipes To Make This Summer

By Jenna Sims
Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Homemade popsicles are just what you need to stay cool on hot summer days. We're here to show you that making popsicles at home doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, the homemade creations are often easier than making a trip to the store to purchase pre-made pops. These popsicle recipes don't require many ingredients, some call for just three, and only require 15 minutes (or less!) of hands-on time. Once you've poured them into the mold, let the freezer do the rest of the work while you enjoy your day with your family. Return a few hours later to find your sweet treats ready to eat. While some of the recipes are kid-friendly, there are also a few boozy pops that are for adults only. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles

Make the most of fresh summer peaches that may be a little too ripe by turning them into a refreshing treat. This easy recipe requires just five ingredients and 15 minutes of hands-on time to prepare.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

You'll need just three ingredients to make these fresh pops: watermelon juice, lime juice, and simple syrup. 

3 of 10

Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

These red, white, and blue pops will bring back memories of running to the ice cream truck as it rolled down the street. Our version uses fresh fruit juices to recreate the nostalgic treat.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Cucumber-Chile Paletas

Photo: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe: Cucumber-Chile Paletas

Refreshing cucumbers, spicy jalapeños, tangy lemons, and sweet sugar come together to create this cool treat. 

5 of 10

Watermelon Margarita Pops

Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Watermelon Margarita Pops

Margaritas in popsicle form are just the boozy treat you need to beat the heat. 

6 of 10

Tart Mango Paletas

Photo: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe: Tart Mango Paletas

Simply puree your ingredients using a blender, pour into the mold, and pop them in the freezer for at least three hours. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops

Southern Living

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops

This big-batch popsicle recipe makes a total of 14 pops, half from the red sangria and half from white sangria. 

8 of 10

Strawberry-Coconut Paletas

Photo: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe: Strawberry-Coconut Paletas

Fresh strawberries shine in this popsicle recipe that both kids and adults will love. It makes just six pops, so double the recipe if you're expecting a few more guests.  

9 of 10

White Peach Sangría Pops

Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: White Peach Sangría Pops

This fruit-packed pop also calls for dry white wine to create a boozy treat that adults will enjoy. 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Chocolate Milk Punch Pops

Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Chocolate Milk Punch Pops

Change it up from the classic fruity pop with this decadent bourbon-based chocolate milk punch popsicle. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com