10 Refreshing Homemade Popsicle Recipes To Make This Summer
Homemade popsicles are just what you need to stay cool on hot summer days. We're here to show you that making popsicles at home doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, the homemade creations are often easier than making a trip to the store to purchase pre-made pops. These popsicle recipes don't require many ingredients, some call for just three, and only require 15 minutes (or less!) of hands-on time. Once you've poured them into the mold, let the freezer do the rest of the work while you enjoy your day with your family. Return a few hours later to find your sweet treats ready to eat. While some of the recipes are kid-friendly, there are also a few boozy pops that are for adults only.
Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles
Make the most of fresh summer peaches that may be a little too ripe by turning them into a refreshing treat. This easy recipe requires just five ingredients and 15 minutes of hands-on time to prepare.
Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
You'll need just three ingredients to make these fresh pops: watermelon juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.
Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
These red, white, and blue pops will bring back memories of running to the ice cream truck as it rolled down the street. Our version uses fresh fruit juices to recreate the nostalgic treat.
Cucumber-Chile Paletas
Refreshing cucumbers, spicy jalapeños, tangy lemons, and sweet sugar come together to create this cool treat.
Watermelon Margarita Pops
Margaritas in popsicle form are just the boozy treat you need to beat the heat.
Tart Mango Paletas
Simply puree your ingredients using a blender, pour into the mold, and pop them in the freezer for at least three hours.
Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops
This big-batch popsicle recipe makes a total of 14 pops, half from the red sangria and half from white sangria.
Strawberry-Coconut Paletas
Fresh strawberries shine in this popsicle recipe that both kids and adults will love. It makes just six pops, so double the recipe if you're expecting a few more guests.
White Peach Sangría Pops
This fruit-packed pop also calls for dry white wine to create a boozy treat that adults will enjoy.
Chocolate Milk Punch Pops
Change it up from the classic fruity pop with this decadent bourbon-based chocolate milk punch popsicle.