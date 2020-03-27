Seasonal Pies to Bake Every Month of 2021
In need of a fun baking project? We've pulled a collection of our most-loved pies to bake every month to put your baking skills to the test. Each month, we challenge you to create a sliceable work of art from in-season market selections. Need a refreshing, silky pie to bake this summer? Try your hand at our Florida Orange Grove Pie. Want to bake a show-stopping dessert that’ll impress any guest? Whip up our Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie. If you love the art of baking, give our cakes to bake every month a go as well. If you’re in need of a fun baking project for the kids, recruit their help with our cookies to bake every month—although, we can’t promise that the cooking sheet won’t have a few missing cookies. You’ll be an expert baker in no time with these tasty pie recipes.
January: Fudge Pie
Recipe: Fudge Pie
Start the year off with some fudgy flavor. Semi-sweet chocolate and pecans combine in this decadent Fudge Pie that's easily one of our favorites.
February: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie
Recipe: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie
Love is in the air! Show your loved ones how much they mean to you by baking them this smooth coconut cream pie straight from South Carolina.
March: Southern Buttermilk Pie
Recipe: Southern Buttermilk Pie
Celebrate the month of March by baking this church potluck staple. This creamy custard-based treat can be made with on-hand pantry staples.
April: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
Celebrate spring with color and fresh fruit. We've turned the classic strawberry-pretzel salad into your new favorite pie just in time for your Easter dessert spread.
May: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
No-bake recipes are especially nice when the temperature starts turning, and we know even before May hits in most of the South that the heat has already set in. Cool, creamy, and super simple, this icebox pie is the perfect way to welcome summer.
June: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie
Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie
Summertime calls for fresh in-season fruit. Stop by your local farmer’s market and grab a carton of blueberries to make this bright slab pie.
July: Cherry Flag Pie
Recipe: Cherry Flag Pie Recipe
Raise your flags high and celebrate the Fourth of July by baking this sweet and tart Cherry Flag Pie. Guests will be impressed not only by the intricate flag design, but by the lush cherry filling.
August: Florida Orange Grove Pie
Recipe: Florida Orange Grove Pie
In the dog days of summer, nothing sounds quite as refreshing as a sweet, juicy orange...except for a Florida-inspired pie, that is. This old-timey angel pie comes to us straight from The Junior League of Tampa.
September: Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie
Ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls and baked apple pie come together to create the hybrid pie of our dreams. Serve this treat for dessert or even for breakfast—we won’t judge.
October: Classic Chess Pie
Recipe: Classic Chess Pie
Kick off cooler weather with a classic. Pantry staples like butter, sugar, and eggs come together to create a sinfully delicious dessert.
November: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without an apple pie, or two, on the dessert spread. While we love twists and new takes on this classic flavor, our favorite slice will always come from this Old-Fashioned Apple Pie recipe.
December: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie Recipe
Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
December is the month to indulge, and this "utterly deadly" dessert does anything but deprive. Finish this holiday-worthy centerpiece with a dollop homemade whipped cream, and watch the crowd come back for seconds.