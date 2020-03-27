Seasonal Pies to Bake Every Month of 2021

Updated January 29, 2021
Credit: Alison Miksch

In need of a fun baking project? We've pulled a collection of our most-loved pies to bake every month to put your baking skills to the test. Each month, we challenge you to create a sliceable work of art from in-season market selections. Need a refreshing, silky pie to bake this summer? Try your hand at our Florida Orange Grove Pie. Want to bake a show-stopping dessert that’ll impress any guest? Whip up our Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie. If you love the art of baking, give our cakes to bake every month a go as well. If you’re in need of a fun baking project for the kids, recruit their help with our cookies to bake every month—although, we can’t promise that the cooking sheet won’t have a few missing cookies. You’ll be an expert baker in no time with these tasty pie recipes.

January: Fudge Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fudge Pie

Start the year off with some fudgy flavor. Semi-sweet chocolate and pecans combine in this decadent Fudge Pie that's easily one of our favorites. 

February: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie

Love is in the air! Show your loved ones how much they mean to you by baking them this smooth coconut cream pie straight from South Carolina. 

March: Southern Buttermilk Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Southern Buttermilk Pie

Celebrate the month of March by baking this church potluck staple. This creamy custard-based treat can be made with on-hand pantry staples. 

April: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Celebrate spring with color and fresh fruit. We've turned the classic strawberry-pretzel salad into your new favorite pie just in time for your Easter dessert spread.

May: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hilegas

Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

No-bake recipes are especially nice when the temperature starts turning, and we know even before May hits in most of the South that the heat has already set in. Cool, creamy, and super simple, this icebox pie is the perfect way to welcome summer. 

June: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Summertime calls for fresh in-season fruit. Stop by your local farmer’s market and grab a carton of blueberries to make this bright slab pie. 

July: Cherry Flag Pie

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cherry Flag Pie Recipe

Raise your flags high and celebrate the Fourth of July by baking this sweet and tart Cherry Flag Pie. Guests will be impressed not only by the intricate flag design, but by the lush cherry filling.

August: Florida Orange Grove Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Florida Orange Grove Pie

In the dog days of summer, nothing sounds quite as refreshing as a sweet, juicy orange...except for a Florida-inspired pie, that is. This old-timey angel pie comes to us straight from The Junior League of Tampa.

September: Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie

Ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls and baked apple pie come together to create the hybrid pie of our dreams. Serve this treat for dessert or even for breakfast—we won’t judge.

October: Classic Chess Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Classic Chess Pie

Kick off cooler weather with a classic. Pantry staples like butter, sugar, and eggs come together to create a sinfully delicious dessert.

November: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without an apple pie, or two, on the dessert spread. While we love twists and new takes on this classic flavor, our favorite slice will always come from this Old-Fashioned Apple Pie recipe. 

December: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie Recipe

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie

December is the month to indulge, and this "utterly deadly" dessert does anything but deprive. Finish this holiday-worthy centerpiece with a dollop homemade whipped cream, and watch the crowd come back for seconds.

