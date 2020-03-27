Seasonal Pies to Bake Every Month of 2021

In need of a fun baking project? We've pulled a collection of our most-loved pies to bake every month to put your baking skills to the test. Each month, we challenge you to create a sliceable work of art from in-season market selections. Need a refreshing, silky pie to bake this summer? Try your hand at our Florida Orange Grove Pie. Want to bake a show-stopping dessert that’ll impress any guest? Whip up our Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie. If you love the art of baking, give our cakes to bake every month a go as well. If you’re in need of a fun baking project for the kids, recruit their help with our cookies to bake every month—although, we can’t promise that the cooking sheet won’t have a few missing cookies. You’ll be an expert baker in no time with these tasty pie recipes.