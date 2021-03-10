This $5 Ceramic Pie Bird Is a Must for Baking Enthusiasts

Well, wherever you fall on the pie-baking spectrum, we're about to shake up your pie game for the better: it's time to befriend the humble but oh-so-helpful pie bird. Not familiar with the pie bird? A pie bird helps ensure your pie is baked to perfection — we're talking double-crust pies here, or those with pie crust on both the bottom and the top — by allowing it to vent properly in the oven. To use, you put the darling little bird-like figure in the center of your pie, add your filling around it, and put on your top layer of pie crust. The nifty gadget works by helping the steam escape from your pie, so you don't wind up with a soggy pie crust.