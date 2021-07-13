Refreshing No-Bake Icebox Pies for Your Summertime Sweet Tooth

Dessert is a staple on just about every Southern table, but sometimes it's just too darn hot to fire up that oven. Especially during the summer. Don't get us started on the high temps and what feels like even higher humidity levels. The thought of baking a cake makes us feel like we're baking right along with it. Enter the no-bake icebox pie. It's everything we want in a dessert without so much as preheating the oven. Our icebox pie recipes are cool, creamy, and require minimal time on the stove, if any. Try our No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie for a refreshing summer treat. It's lemony goodness atop a satisfyingly crunchy gingersnap crust. The chocolate fanatics will be delighted by our Black Bottom Icebox Pie, and the nostalgic among us will be transported to the good old days with Kool Aid Pie. Whichever icebox pie you choose, we're pretty certain it'll be on your dessert rotation all summer long.