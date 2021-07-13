Refreshing No-Bake Icebox Pies for Your Summertime Sweet Tooth
Dessert is a staple on just about every Southern table, but sometimes it's just too darn hot to fire up that oven. Especially during the summer. Don't get us started on the high temps and what feels like even higher humidity levels. The thought of baking a cake makes us feel like we're baking right along with it. Enter the no-bake icebox pie. It's everything we want in a dessert without so much as preheating the oven. Our icebox pie recipes are cool, creamy, and require minimal time on the stove, if any. Try our No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie for a refreshing summer treat. It's lemony goodness atop a satisfyingly crunchy gingersnap crust. The chocolate fanatics will be delighted by our Black Bottom Icebox Pie, and the nostalgic among us will be transported to the good old days with Kool Aid Pie. Whichever icebox pie you choose, we're pretty certain it'll be on your dessert rotation all summer long.
No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
It's hard to beat the bright tartness of a lemon on a hot summer day. Our No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie features a cool, creamy lemon filling atop a lightly spiced gingersnap crust.
Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie
No one said hot chocolate was especially reserved for winter nights by the fire. Consider this the proof in the pudding. Or, in this case, pie.
Black Bottom Icebox Pie
This is a chocolate pie to end all chocolate pies, and it's even a bit naughty if you add that splash of dark rum. Honestly, we're just here for the crust, a bed of buttery chocolate wafers.
Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Our Strawberry Lemonade Pie is a guaranteed showstopper, and you don't even have to turn on your oven. Strawberry coulis streaks through the lemonade filling for a dramatic (and delicious) effect.
Millionaire Pie
The creamy pastel-pink filling gets its hue from the maraschino cherries, while pecans add crunch and coconut and pineapple keep things tropical. It's the summer treat that'll have you imagining a day at the beach.
Kool Aid Pie
We're throwing it back to a classic childhood summer drink with this Kool Aid Pie. It's only four ingredients (five if you want to count the whipped cream on top) and will evoke those memories of sipping the sweet punch on the front porch with your friends.
No-Bake Banana Split Pie
This No-Bake Banana Split Pie is everything our ice cream dreams are made of: crumbly chocolate cookies, vanilla pudding, whipped cream, and a sprinkling of nuts. Don't forget the cherry on top.
Watermelon Pie
Watermelon is possibly the unofficial fruit of summer, so consider this summer's unofficial pie. A whole lot of watermelon juice firms up with the help of some tapioca powder before being made decadent with a generous amount of cream and mascarpone cheese. Yum.
S'mores Pie
S'mores aren't just for camp and this pie packages everything we love about them into a neater and tidier package. If you miss the toasted marshmallow, try serving the whipped cream on the side and using a kitchen torch to brûlée the marshmallow fluff.