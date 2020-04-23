Our Best Lemon Pie Recipes Will Make Your Citrus Dreams Come True

By Jenna Sims
Updated July 13, 2021
While we'll always love an old-fashioned Chocolate Fudge Pie or classic Pecan Pie, there's something about a zesty lemon pie that we just can't resist. The ideal lemon pie is the perfect combination of tangy and sweet flavors, and these recipes are just that and more. We've got an easy lemon pie recipe, a Strawberry Lemonade Pie, and a No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie. If you're looking for a fresh and easy dessert, you've got it with this bunch. Play with the crusts, flavors, and toppings to create a treat all your own, or make our recipes entirely as is for no-fail results. Oh, and you know what the best part is? A good lemon pie can top off just about any meal no matter the season thanks to the universal appeal of this sunny citrus. So the next time life gives you lemons, whip up one of these lemon pie recipes and we promise you won't be disappointed. 

Lemon Chiffon Pie

Recipe: Lemon Chiffon Pie

While you can use a store-bought crust for this chiffon pie, it's a good opportunity to try making our  Single-Crust Pie Pastry Dough from scratch. 

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

A light and fluffy meringue topping is the perfect complement for a tangy citrus filling. 

Shaker Lemon Pie

Recipe: Shaker Lemon Pie

Serve this pie warm and top with homemade vanilla ice cream for a dessert that is the ideal final course to any meal. 

Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

This icebox pie can be enjoyed with or without the Lemon-Blueberry topping. 

Mini Lemon Cream Pies

Recipe: Mini Lemon Cream Pies

These mini pies only require five ingredients and 10 minutes to make. 

Zesty Lemon Pie

Recipe: Zesty Lemon Pie

This zesty pie can be made up to two days ahead of time, just wait to add the whipped cream and garnishes until just before serving. 

Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie 

Citrus lovers can get the best of both worlds with this cross between lemon meringue pie and Key lime pie

Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie

Recipe: Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie

From the vanilla wafer crust to the meringue topping, every bite of this layered beauty will be delightful on a hot summer afternoon. 

Strawberry-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Strawberries and lemons are a match made in heaven, especially when served in a homemade gingersnap crust. 

Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Recipe: Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Mango is an unexpected but welcome addition to this chilled summer pie. 

Pumpkin-Lemon Cream Cheese Chess Pie

Recipe: Pumpkin-Lemon Cream Cheese Chess Pie

A lemon-cream cheese filling adds a marbled effect to a traditional pumpkin pie. 

No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

We can't give you an easier pie than this. With just 15 minutes of hands-on time, our gingersnap-crusted confection is a wonder for those craving a little lemon treat in a flash. It's creamy, dreamy, and just what your dessert menu needs.

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Want a zippy citrus treat with a hint of sweet? Look no further than our Strawberry Lemonade Pie.  

