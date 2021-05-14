Our Easiest-Ever Lemon Pie Recipe Requires Just Six Ingredients
It’s a new family favorite.
For me, the ideal recipe is easy to make, requires few ingredients, and can be made ahead, all while still being delicious enough for family and friends to ask for the recipe. This isn't necessarily an easy list to check off, but there are plenty of recipes that meet my requirements. For example, Basic Deviled Eggs are my contribution to every family potluck because they need just four ingredients and can be prepped a day in advance. Plus, they're a crowd pleaser with a few always disappearing off the egg plate before we've even sat down at the table.
When it comes to desserts, it's sometimes harder to find an easy recipe that the whole family will enjoy, but this Mother's Day we found another pie to add to our regular rotation. Allow me to introduce you to the easiest lemon pie you'll ever make, our Zesty Lemon Pie recipe. The short but delicious ingredient list creates a creamy filling that's the perfect mix of sweet and tangy all served up in a graham cracker crust.
For the crust and filling, you'll need just six ingredients. If you want to make the pie even simpler, you can just add the filling to a store-bought crust (we won't judge). If you choose this route, you'll need just sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, and lemon juice to create the tangy filling. Once you stir the three ingredients together and pour the pie filling to the crust of your choice, it only needs to bake for 15 minutes.
You may become a little skeptical once you take it out of the oven because of the short cook time, but this is when you'll have to trust the process. After it's done baking, let it cool for an hour and then transfer it to the refrigerator to chill for at least four hours and up to two days.
WATCH: Shaker Lemon Pie
If desired, you can serve the Zesty Lemon Pie with fresh whipped cream and garnish with lemon slices and mint leaves. However, I can attest to the fact that the pie is delicious enough to impress on its own.