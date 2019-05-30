Star-Spangled Patriotic Desserts for the Fourth of July
Every summer, Southerners pack up and head to a lake, beach, or neighbor’s backyard to celebrate Independence Day. We spend this patriotic holiday with the four Fs: family, fun, food, and fireworks. The fireworks bring the fun, and the family brings the food. Cap off your 4th of July celebrations with one of these star-spangled desserts that feed a crowd. We’re talking berry-filled cupcakes, All-American pies, and flag-themed treats. Which festive dessert is for you? Peruse all of the red, white, and blue—and find out. Here are 27 of our most patriotic dessert recipes. Let freedom ring!
Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies
Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies are a rich a velvety dessert option for your Independence Day celebration.
Strawberry Tart
This strawberry delight comes together with just 7 easy-to-find ingredients.
Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops
This fruity and festive treat puts a boozy spin on the beloved summer popsicle.
Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake
Enjoy a stress-free 4th of July with our easiest-ever strawberry shortcake recipe.
Blueberry Galette
This fruit-filled dessert comes together in a pinch thanks to frozen puff pastry sheets.
Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting
Cherry-flavored soda creates a delectably sweet and airy cupcake.
Red, White, & Blue Donut Wands
Store-bought donut holes make this recipe as easy as one, two, three!
Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread
Wow your Independence Day crowd with this Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread.
Cherry Flag Pie
It doesn't get much more All-American than classic cherry pie with a patriotic twist.
Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
There's nothing basic about this poke cake. This special recipe has not one, but two fresh fruit fillings—oh, and a deliciously creamy mascarpone frosting.
Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
We all remember chasing down this nostalgic popsicle from the ice cream truck. Try your hand at the festive treat at home with this easy and super fresh recipe.
Firecracker Cake
We can't imagine a more festive dessert to serve after the fireworks are over. Thanks to simple powdered sugar icing, this cake is both easy and fun to decorate.
Cornmeal Cookie Berry Shortcakes
These cute shortcakes will steal the show at your Fourth of July party. Even better: The components can all be made ahead.
Fourth of July Confetti Roulade
Don't worry, this cheery dessert will stand up to the summer heat—thanks to a touch of gelatin in the whipped cream filling.
Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler
Everyone's favorite classic layer cake deserves a spot at the summer cookout, too. This cobbler take makes it easy to serve to a crowd in plastic cups.
Ultimate Apple Pie
Feel like the ultimate All-American with this ultimate apple pie recipe. Everyone's always happy to see this traditional dessert on the table.
TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler
This isn't your typical cobbler. It's way better. Savor in-season blackberries with this cobbler topped with a warm caramel sauce, crunchy roasted pecans, and vanilla ice cream.
Red Velvet Ice-Cream Cake
Cool off with a slice of ice cream cake, red velvet edition. This layer cake makes an impressive summer centerpiece.
Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies
Wow the crowd with this portable recipe that’s packed with fresh strawberries and apricots. Fun tip: Get the kids to help put them together for a fun summer afternoon activity.
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
We declare these cheesecake bars...potluck-perfect! Make them up to two days in advance to save you time before the summer barbecue.
Cherry Pie Bars
Like cherry pie—but better for a party. This is the easiest and most delicious way to make cherry pie portable for the Fourth of July.
Fourth of July Cupcakes
Keep things classic with red velvet cupcakes topped with smooth cream cheese frosting and fresh blueberries.
Flag Cake
This pretty and patriotic dessert is a colorful centerpiece for your summer parties.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
Have you ever seen a happier slice of cake? We think not.
Red, White, and Blueberry-Filled Cupcakes
These star-spangled cupcakes will add a festive touch to your 4th of July dessert spread. With fresh fruit filling and tangy cream cheese icing, these will steal the show.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
Because there's something patriotic about topping off a caramelized peach Bundt with bourbon. Not only is it a show-stopper, but tasty as all get-out, too.
Red, White, and Blue Ice-Cream Cake
Just looking at this ice cream cake cools us off. This dessert is perfect for the hottest of Independence Day celebrations.
Classic Apple Cobbler
We'll take a hearty helping of this hot, bubbling, old-fashioned apple dessert any summer's day.
Patchwork Cobbler
Say hello to the prettiest use of your summer peaches, plums, and blueberries. Topped with squares of sugar-crusted pastry, this cobbler is a crowd-favorite.
Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes
Kick those storebought cupcakes to the curb. Every 4th of July barbecue could use a batch of these fresh treats.
Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake
Have you met your go-to summer dessert for a crowd yet? No? Let us introduce.
Fried Blueberry-Ginger Hand Pies
These fried hand pies are full of summer nostalgia—except with a fresh twist, thanks to the flavor combination of blueberry and ginger.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
We gave nostalgic strawberry-pretzel salad a fun makeover with rhubarbs and piecrust.
Peach-Raspberry Buckle
Want something a little more subdued? This streusel-topped cake has the fruit you love from a cobbler but the texture of a crumb-cake.
Blueberry Cobbler with Sugared Star Shortcakes
This recipe is begging to be set out as a build-your-own bar! It all comes together in less than 20 minutes, and we suggest using a half-and-half mix of blueberries and strawberries for a red, white, and blue look.