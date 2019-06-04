41 No-Bake Desserts to Add to Your Summer Lineup

Summer in the South can be described in two words: hot and humid. How many times have we heard the saying, “It’s not the heat that gets you. It’s the humidity,” and nodded in agreement, hand fan flapping? Enough times to know that the last thing we want to do on a hot summer’s day is turn on the oven, especially when the AC is already working on overdrive as it is. (Not to mention, our cakes and candies don’t always cooperate when the humidity level is high.) That’s where these easy no-bake desserts come in handy. Since giving up sweets just isn’t an option, we’d rather combat the dog days of summer with icebox cakes, ice cream pies, and homemade sundaes. We’re making use of all the freshest fruits that summer has to offer, and we’re recreating old-fashioned treats with a no-cook twist. Check out these 30 best no-bake desserts to add to your summer lineup.

1 of 41

Mascarpone Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mascarpone Cheesecake

A bite of this berry cheesecake will melt in your mouth, even though it's frozen. The recipe calls for blueberries and raspberries, but feel free to substitute with your favorite berries.

2 of 41

Strawberry Cheesecake Salad

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry Cheesecake Salad

Graham crackers add a bit of crunch to this deconstructed strawberry cheesecake dish.

3 of 41

No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hilegas

Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

This lemony treat is perfect for summertime when turning your stove on is the last thing you want to do. This recipe swaps out classic crust for gingersnap, adding a little spice.

4 of 41

Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake

We combined two Southern favorites—strawberry cake and banana pudding—into a cool and creamy icebox cake that's perfect for hot summer days.

5 of 41

No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Say hello to your new favorite no-bake dessert. From the creamy filling to the crunchy crust, this mile-high peanut butter pie is nothing to be messed with.

6 of 41

Triple-Chocolate Milkshake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Milkshake

You might think you already know how to make a chocolate milkshake (and, chances are, you do) but ours takes a special combination of classic ingredients and blends them to perfection.

7 of 41

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

Homemade whipped cream pairs perfectly with store-bought chocolate wafers in this mile-high cake.

8 of 41

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Be prepared for sugar-crazed hysteria when the kids see this fun summertime treat.

9 of 41

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Even better: We made this recipe using store-bought ingredients. Because sometimes, it's too hot to bake or make from scratch. The end result is bright, sweet, and relentlessly refreshing.

10 of 41

Fresh Strawberry Milkshake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Milkshake

We love to put strawberries in pies, cakes, and jam, but sometimes we just want that fresh, sweet flavor without the wait.

11 of 41

Peanut Butter Pie Milk Shake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peanut Butter Pie Milk Shake

We all love peanut butter pie, but have you ever met its cooler cousin? This peanut butter pie milkshake is to-die-for. Drizzle the sides of the glass with chocolate syrup for some flair.

12 of 41

Millionaire Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Millionaire Pie

If you haven't heard of this slightly gelatinous Southern pie, please let us introduce you.

13 of 41

Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo

This six-ingredient recipe couldn’t be prettier or easier. It's a little dressier than a plain bowl of ice cream and bursting with the flavors and colors of the season.

14 of 41

Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

Let the microwave do the work in this rich dessert that reminds us of blondies.

15 of 41

Banana Pudding Milk Shake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Banana Pudding Milk Shake

If you have bananas, vanilla bean ice cream, and vanilla wafers, you're in business. Create this summer treat in just 10 minutes.

16 of 41

Peach Icebox Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Icebox Cake

We'll take any reason to use up our fresh summer peaches, but especially one that’s also no-bake, like this beauty.

17 of 41

Putt’s Butter Pecan Sundae

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Putt’s Butter Pecan Sundae

There's nothing like a family recipe for rich, creamy butter pecan ice cream sundaes. You're welcome.

18 of 41

Bourbon Ice Cream Float

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Bourbon Ice Cream Float

Give your classic Coke float an adult-friendly party twist. Leave out the bourbon to make the old-fashioned treat friendly for kids, too.

19 of 41

Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème

This homemade strawberry gelato will make you forget all about your oven. To make it totally no-bake, skip the shortbread.

20 of 41

Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

If you remember chasing after the ice cream truck to snag one of these festive pops, it's time to make your own.

21 of 41

Strawberry-Coconut Paletas

Credit: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe: Strawberry-Coconut Paletas

These Mexican-inspired ice pops are as flavorful as they are colorful, and taste like summer.

22 of 41

Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie

While hot chocolate is a staple in everyone’s winter diet, add it in to your summer one with this delicious and cool pie.

23 of 41

Chocolate Parfaits

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate Parfaits

Whip up this quick kid-favorite treat in just minutes using store-bought ingredients.

24 of 41

Blackberry Gelato

Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Blackberry Gelato

Make this recipe in the height of summer, when berries are at their best and a cold, creamy treat is most appreciated. This gelato is made with vanilla gelato and swirls of homemade blackberry puree.

25 of 41

Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

Nothing says summer like a cool slice of watermelon. Turn it into a zingy watermelon pop? Even better.

26 of 41

Chocolate Lasagna

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate Lasagna

This dessert lasagna will wow all the chocolate lovers in your family. Top it off with airy whipped cream and chocolate chips.

27 of 41

Chicory Ice Cream

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicory Ice Cream

A New Orleans favorite is transformed into a dessert delicacy that you’ll want to eat all summer long.

28 of 41

Salted Caramel-Pecan Milk Shake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Salted Caramel-Pecan Milk Shake

We made this one almost too easy with store-bought ingredients: Stop by the grocery store for jarred caramel topping and your favorite brands of vanilla and butter pecan ice creams.

29 of 41

Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles

Use overripe or less-than-perfect peaches for this delicious popsicle recipe. The buttermilk is the secret ingredient that makes these popsicles stand out.

30 of 41

Chocolate Banana Puddings

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chocolate Banana Puddings

All you need to make this chocolatey treat is individual pudding cups, chocolate wafers, and bananas.

31 of 41

Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie

If it's possible to make classic Key lime pie even more summer-worthy, we did it. This frozen ice-cream pie tastes like vacation.

32 of 41