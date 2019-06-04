41 No-Bake Desserts to Add to Your Summer Lineup
Summer in the South can be described in two words: hot and humid. How many times have we heard the saying, “It’s not the heat that gets you. It’s the humidity,” and nodded in agreement, hand fan flapping? Enough times to know that the last thing we want to do on a hot summer’s day is turn on the oven, especially when the AC is already working on overdrive as it is. (Not to mention, our cakes and candies don’t always cooperate when the humidity level is high.) That’s where these easy no-bake desserts come in handy. Since giving up sweets just isn’t an option, we’d rather combat the dog days of summer with icebox cakes, ice cream pies, and homemade sundaes. We’re making use of all the freshest fruits that summer has to offer, and we’re recreating old-fashioned treats with a no-cook twist. Check out these 30 best no-bake desserts to add to your summer lineup.
Mascarpone Cheesecake
Recipe: Mascarpone Cheesecake
A bite of this berry cheesecake will melt in your mouth, even though it's frozen. The recipe calls for blueberries and raspberries, but feel free to substitute with your favorite berries.
Strawberry Cheesecake Salad
Recipe: Strawberry Cheesecake Salad
Graham crackers add a bit of crunch to this deconstructed strawberry cheesecake dish.
No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
This lemony treat is perfect for summertime when turning your stove on is the last thing you want to do. This recipe swaps out classic crust for gingersnap, adding a little spice.
Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
Recipe: Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
We combined two Southern favorites—strawberry cake and banana pudding—into a cool and creamy icebox cake that's perfect for hot summer days.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Say hello to your new favorite no-bake dessert. From the creamy filling to the crunchy crust, this mile-high peanut butter pie is nothing to be messed with.
Triple-Chocolate Milkshake
Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Milkshake
You might think you already know how to make a chocolate milkshake (and, chances are, you do) but ours takes a special combination of classic ingredients and blends them to perfection.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake
Homemade whipped cream pairs perfectly with store-bought chocolate wafers in this mile-high cake.
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
Be prepared for sugar-crazed hysteria when the kids see this fun summertime treat.
Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Even better: We made this recipe using store-bought ingredients. Because sometimes, it's too hot to bake or make from scratch. The end result is bright, sweet, and relentlessly refreshing.
Fresh Strawberry Milkshake
Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Milkshake
We love to put strawberries in pies, cakes, and jam, but sometimes we just want that fresh, sweet flavor without the wait.
Peanut Butter Pie Milk Shake
Recipe: Peanut Butter Pie Milk Shake
We all love peanut butter pie, but have you ever met its cooler cousin? This peanut butter pie milkshake is to-die-for. Drizzle the sides of the glass with chocolate syrup for some flair.
Millionaire Pie
Recipe: Millionaire Pie
If you haven't heard of this slightly gelatinous Southern pie, please let us introduce you.
Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo
Recipe: Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo
This six-ingredient recipe couldn’t be prettier or easier. It's a little dressier than a plain bowl of ice cream and bursting with the flavors and colors of the season.
Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars
Recipe: Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars
Let the microwave do the work in this rich dessert that reminds us of blondies.
Banana Pudding Milk Shake
Recipe: Banana Pudding Milk Shake
If you have bananas, vanilla bean ice cream, and vanilla wafers, you're in business. Create this summer treat in just 10 minutes.
Peach Icebox Cake
Recipe: Peach Icebox Cake
We'll take any reason to use up our fresh summer peaches, but especially one that’s also no-bake, like this beauty.
Putt’s Butter Pecan Sundae
Recipe: Putt’s Butter Pecan Sundae
There's nothing like a family recipe for rich, creamy butter pecan ice cream sundaes. You're welcome.
Bourbon Ice Cream Float
Recipe: Bourbon Ice Cream Float
Give your classic Coke float an adult-friendly party twist. Leave out the bourbon to make the old-fashioned treat friendly for kids, too.
Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème
Recipe: Strawberry Gelato with Almond Shortbread and Elderflower Crème
This homemade strawberry gelato will make you forget all about your oven. To make it totally no-bake, skip the shortbread.
Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
If you remember chasing after the ice cream truck to snag one of these festive pops, it's time to make your own.
Strawberry-Coconut Paletas
Recipe: Strawberry-Coconut Paletas
These Mexican-inspired ice pops are as flavorful as they are colorful, and taste like summer.
Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie
Recipe: Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie
While hot chocolate is a staple in everyone’s winter diet, add it in to your summer one with this delicious and cool pie.
Chocolate Parfaits
Recipe: Chocolate Parfaits
Whip up this quick kid-favorite treat in just minutes using store-bought ingredients.
Blackberry Gelato
Recipe: Blackberry Gelato
Make this recipe in the height of summer, when berries are at their best and a cold, creamy treat is most appreciated. This gelato is made with vanilla gelato and swirls of homemade blackberry puree.
Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
Recipe: Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
Nothing says summer like a cool slice of watermelon. Turn it into a zingy watermelon pop? Even better.
Chocolate Lasagna
Recipe: Chocolate Lasagna
This dessert lasagna will wow all the chocolate lovers in your family. Top it off with airy whipped cream and chocolate chips.
Chicory Ice Cream
Recipe: Chicory Ice Cream
A New Orleans favorite is transformed into a dessert delicacy that you’ll want to eat all summer long.
Salted Caramel-Pecan Milk Shake
Recipe: Salted Caramel-Pecan Milk Shake
We made this one almost too easy with store-bought ingredients: Stop by the grocery store for jarred caramel topping and your favorite brands of vanilla and butter pecan ice creams.
Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles
Recipe: Buttermilk-Peach Popsicles
Use overripe or less-than-perfect peaches for this delicious popsicle recipe. The buttermilk is the secret ingredient that makes these popsicles stand out.
Chocolate Banana Puddings
Recipe: Chocolate Banana Puddings
All you need to make this chocolatey treat is individual pudding cups, chocolate wafers, and bananas.
Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie
If it's possible to make classic Key lime pie even more summer-worthy, we did it. This frozen ice-cream pie tastes like vacation.