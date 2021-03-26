Krispy Kreme Spring Mini Doughnuts Are Here – And They're As Cute As Can Be

Spring has sprung — time for a doughnut.

Or how about some mini doughnuts? Available for a limited time starting yesterday, March 25, at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., "Spring Minis" includes the return of three darling miniature doughnuts, two of which feature a new look this year. Per Krispy Kreme's press release:

Spring Minis (1) Image zoom Credit: Krispy Kreme

NEW Mini Blue Bird Doughnut — a mini Original Glazed®Doughnut dipped in bright blue icing and decorated like a bluebird.

— a mini Original Glazed®Doughnut dipped in bright blue icing and decorated like a bluebird. NEW Mini Flower Doughnut — a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in yellow icing and yellow sanding sugar, decorated with a white icing flower.

— a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in yellow icing and yellow sanding sugar, decorated with a white icing flower. Mini Bunny Bum Doughnut — a mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in green icing, topped with green sprinkles and a dollop of Kreme™ and two bunny feet sugar pieces.

The limited-edition box includes 16 mini doughnuts and will be available only through Sunday, April 4. So, order before they're all gobbled up, and it's too late to get your hands on this popular seasonal release.

Spring Minis (2) Image zoom Credit: Krispy Kreme

On social media, fans of Krispy Kreme were clearly thrilled by the arrival of Spring Minis. Comments on Instagram ranged from, "Cuuuuuuute!" and "Well hello delicious good looking donuts y'all need to be [in] my stomach" to "Don't show me these.... I'm on a diet!" and a simple "yum." Check out the full post on Instagram below.

For more information or to order your doughnuts online now, visit krispykreme.com/springminis. We have a suspicion those 16 mini doughnuts are going to be snapped up within minutes in our household. How cute are those bluebirds and bunnies?