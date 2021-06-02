Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day This Friday, June 4
Krispy Kreme guests can enjoy up to two doughnuts for free, plus if you buy any dozen doughnuts, you can purchase a $1 Original Glazed dozen.
This Friday is a good day to grab a doughnut, or a dozen. In honor of National Doughnut Day this Friday June 4, Krispy Kreme is running a variety of specials. First, all Krispy Kreme guests can get a free doughnut of their choice with no purchase necessary to celebrate the day. Then, for those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, Krispy Kreme will also honor its free Original Glazed doughnut offer so you can walk out with two free doughnuts (just be sure to bring along a valid vaccination card for proof). If you've gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination but can't make it to Krispy Kreme this Friday, you can show your vaccination card through the remainder of 2021 whenever you'd like to get your free doughnut. Thus far, the doughnut chain has given away more than 1.5 million free Original Glazed doughnuts to people who have gotten the shot.
In addition to these offers, Krispy Kreme is offering a $1 Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen. Why not buy a dozen for yourself, then drop a dozen off on your neighbor's porch?
For more information on the National Doughnut Day offers and to find a participating Krispy Kreme outpost near you, click here. All the details on the COVID-19 vaccine offer at Krispy Kreme are available at this link.
WATCH: 10 Foods Southerners Are Really Picky About
If all this talk of doughnuts has you itching for a doughnut ASAP, check out these doughnut recipes we can't stop making. It's been a tough year for us all, treat yourself to a little indulgence. We predict a lot of glazes and filling in our future. Mmmmm, we can almost smell doughnuts frying up. It's time to grab our aprons and get whisking.