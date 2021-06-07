Krispy Kreme Launches Lemonade Glaze Collection
Don't worry, they pair well with sweet tea.
What's the next best thing to Krispy Kreme launching a sweet tea doughnut collection? A Lemonade Glaze Collection, of course. The refreshing beverage has inspired the newest collection at Krispy Kreme, which includes four doughnuts at participating shops across the U.S. starting today, Monday, June 7, and will run through Saturday, June 20. Here's the delectable lineup:
- Lemonade Glazed Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed doughnut with the brand's new Lemonade Glaze.
- Lemonade Glazed, Lemon Kreme Doughnut: Krispy Kreme's Lemonade Glazed doughnut filled with Lemon Kreme for an extra burst of lemonade flavor.
- Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut: A Lemonade Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing with a lemon icing swirl.
- Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut: A Pink Lemonade Cake doughnut covered in Lemonade Glaze and topped with lemon buttercream and pink sugar.
On National Best Friend Day on Tuesday, June 8, Krispy Kreme urges customers to pick up any doughnut from the Lemonade Glaze Collection for themselves and get a free Lemonade Glazed Doughnut for their "main squeeze." For more information on the offer or to find a participating Krispy Kreme shop offering the Lemonade Glaze Collection near you, click here.
If you're a Krispy Kreme enthusiast, it's also worth noting that Krispy Kreme is offering free Original Glazed doughnuts to anyone who has gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot. To get your free doughnut, all you have to do is show your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. Learn more about the promotion here.
WATCH: Krispy Kreme Unveils New Collection of Island-Themed Doughnuts: Piña Colada, Key Lime Pie, and "Island Time"
It may not quite be summer yet, but we're all for enjoying this beloved summer sipper in edible form ASAP. Now, shall we order the Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut or Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut? We're going to have a hard time deciding, but we'll give ourselves the time it takes to make a batch of fresh lemonade to reach a verdict. We know it will be a tough choice, but after all that lemon-squeezing, we're certain the answer will come to us. Off we go.