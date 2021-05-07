Krispy Kreme Celebrating 2021 Grads with Return of the “Graduate Dozen”
The doughnut giant is also gifting a free dozen to class of 2021 graduating seniors wearing their class swag on May 13.
This month, another crop of students is wrapping up a senior year defined by virtual learning, isolation, and event cancellations.
Recognizing the lack of sweetness this year's college and high school seniors faced, Krispy Kreme is celebrating them with the return of the "Graduate Dozen."
From May 10-16 customers can purchase the "Graduate Dozen," a mouth-watering collection of fan favorites including Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles along with the custom 2021 doughnuts.
But wait, there's more! On Thursday May 13, any senior wearing "Class of 2021" graduation swag can get a "Graduate Dozen" for free at participating Krispy Kreme shops.
"It's been a tough year for this year's graduates, marked by virtual learning, cancelled sports, limited school activities, altered or eliminated proms and non-traditional graduation ceremonies. But the Class of 2021 persevered through it all" Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. "We admire them, we're proud of them and we want to celebrate all of them by giving them a special Graduate Dozen completely free at their local Krispy Kreme."
You certainly earned it, Class of 2021.