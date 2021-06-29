Krispy Kreme's New Fourth of July Collection Is Available Now

We're headed straight for the Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut, filled with Strawberry KREME, dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars, and topped with a KREME dollop and shortbread crumbles.

Is it our patriotic duty to eat doughnuts for the upcoming Independence Day holiday? Probably not, but we'll certainly admit that celebrating America's birthday sure feels more festive with one of the above Krispy Kreme doughnuts in hand.

The newly debuted Fourth of July doughnut collection comes in a limited-edition star-spangled box and contains four doughnuts. The doughnuts are available now through Sunday, July 4. Hot off the doughnut presses, here are the doughnut flavors, per Krispy Kreme's media release:

Freedom Ring Doughnut — An Original Glazed doughnut decorated with icing stripes and sprinkles to call to mind the American flag.

— An Original Glazed doughnut decorated with icing stripes and sprinkles to call to mind the American flag. Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnut — An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles.

— An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles. Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut — A doughnut filled with Strawberry KREME, then dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars, and topped with a KREME dollop and shortbread crumbles.

— A doughnut filled with Strawberry KREME, then dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars, and topped with a KREME dollop and shortbread crumbles. Patriotic Eagle Doughnut — A doughnut filled with Cookies & KREME filling, dipped in blue icing, decorated with red and white stripes, and garnished with an eagle sugar confection.

We're getting pretty hungry just reading the descriptions of these tantalizing treats. You can check out the announcement on Instagram below.

In the mood for mini doughnuts? The doughnut chain is also offering limited-edition mini flag doughnut now through July 4 in a 20-count box. The red, white, and blue doughnuts are designed in a pattern reminiscent of the American Flag and also comes in a special star-spangled box. They may be mini, but you'll still want to pace yourself, friends.

From today, Monday, June 28 through Independence Day, Krispy Kreme is running a BOGO Free Dozens promotion in which if you buy any dozen, you'll receive an Original Glazed dozen for free at participating shops. For more information or to find a participating Krispy Kreme shop near you, click here.