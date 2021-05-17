Krispy Kreme Unveils New Collection of Island-Themed Doughnuts: Piña Colada, Key Lime Pie and "Island Time"
Plus, the doughnut empire is bringing back Key Lime Glazed Doughnuts and Key Lime Filled Doughnuts on May 21 and 28.
After the year we've all endured amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we all could use a taste of island life. Now, thanks to Krispy Kreme, you don't have to hop on a plane to get your fix — simply place your order for their new Island Time collection online, on the Krispy Kreme app, or at a Krispy Kreme store. The doughnuts in the collection are as follows:
- Pina Colada Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut filled with Pina Colada-flavored Kreme, dipped in a Pina Colada-flavored icing, sprinkled with toasted coconut shreds, and completed with a candied cherry.
- Island Time Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut filled with classic Kreme, dipped in light blue icing and graham cracker crumbs to resemble the sand along the shore, and garnished with a palm tree.
- Key Lime Pie Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Key Lime Kreme, dipped in lime green icing, and topped off with graham cracker crumbs and a dollop of Kreme.
The beachy trio of doughnuts is available for a limited time starting today, Monday, May 17 through Sunday, May 30. On Friday, May 21, and again on Friday, May 28 — dubbed "Key Lime Fridays" — Krispy Kreme's Key Lime Glazed Doughnut and Key Lime Filled Doughnut will also return to the doughnut chain's menu. Doughnuts lovers, we have a feeling your taste buds are in for a treat in the coming weeks.
"People have been dreaming about returning to summer vacations. Our new Island Time doughnuts will give everyone a sweet taste of the tropics," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a company press release, of the company's latest launch. For more information or to place your order (or pre-order for "Key Lime Fridays"), visit Krispy Kreme's website here.
We may not be able to make it to the beach quite yet, but a sweet treat should tide us over until that glorious day. Which of the Island Time doughnuts are you most excited to try?