Seriously Delicious Key Lime Recipes To Make All Summer Long

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
Hector M Sanchez

Nothing transports us straight to the tropics like a slice of perfectly tart Key lime pie. The classic Southern dessert just screams summertime, no matter the month—but it doesn’t have to stop there. Key limes deserve a place on your dessert lineup in more ways than just inside one pie crust, starting with our crowd-favorite Key lime pound cake and moving onto other citrus delicacies like Key lime tassies worth sharing and a Key lime icebox cake that’ll cool the whole crowd down. 

If you’re in a pinch, you might be tempted to switch in the basic limes found at the grocery store. Floridians would never. Hot tip: Grab the bottle of Key lime juice instead. Key limes are brighter, tangier, and more floral than regular limes; and it makes all the difference in each of these treats. Sweet and tart never tasted so good than with these 17 all-star dessert recipes using Key limes.

Here are our favorite Key lime recipes to make all year long. 

Praline Key Lime Pie

Jennifer Davick; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Praline Key Lime Pie

Just the slightest tweaks took classic Key lime pie to decadent new heights with a pecan-studded graham cracker crust and thin layer of toasted pecans drizzled with caramel beneath the creamy pie filling.

Key Lime Pound Cake

Jen Causey

Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake

Southern pound cake couldn't get any better until it got infused with the flavor of fresh Key limes. A zesty glaze makes it an absolute tropical dream. 

Key Lime Sheet Cake

Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Key Lime Sheet Cake

This tangy, creamy, colorful lime-flavored treat starts with a box cake mix and calls for other old-school convenience products such as lime-flavored gelatin and frozen whipped topping. In short, you're going to love it. 

Heavenly Key Lime Pie

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie

Sometimes you just crave what you know, and this pie recipe is as classic as it gets. Cool, creamy, and all-around dreamy. 

Key Lime Icebox Cake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake

Every hot summer day deserves a cool treat. This one comes complete with a lusciously tart Key lime curd, a buttery graham cracker crust, and a rich whipped cream topping.

Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Destined to be a show-stopping centerpiece, this delicious summertime favorite captures all of the flavors of traditionalKey lime pie with the surprise of a pink strawberry-infused whipped cream topping.

Key Lime Tassies

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Key Lime Tassies

Like an itsy-bitsy version of Key lime pie, these tassies are the ultimate bite-sized delicacies to make for every occasion. Hot tip: The tart shells can be made and frozen up to a month in advance; and the Key lime curd can be made up to two weeks ahead and stored in the refrigerator. 

Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

This mini delight is truly the perfect bite. Sweet coconut—packed in a crisp but chewy crust—contrasts beautifully with tart Key lime filling, 

Key Lime Bars with Macadamia Crust

Southern Living

Recipe: Key Lime Bars with Macadamia Crust

You won't find a dreamier dessert choice than these airy Key lime bars that start with a can of sweetened condensed milk. Bring them to a cookout and watch them disappear. 

Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust

Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust

This tangy-sweet icebox pie is the only thing standing between you and the best summer ever. Think we're dramatic? It only takes 20 minutes of hands-on time to find out. 

Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake

Jamie Vespa

Recipe: Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake

This no-bake cake makes the most stunning centerpiece on your table, thanks to layers upon layers of fresh Key lime, pistachios, luscious cream cheese filling, and shortbread cookies. 

Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Nothing cools down a steamy day like a scoop of homemade ice cream. The citrusy flavor of Key lime ice cream pairs deliciously with white chocolate-macadamia nut cookies from your local bakery. Make and freeze ice cream sandwiches to have on hand for a special treat.

Foolproof Key Lime Pie

Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Recipe: Foolproof Key Lime Pie

For those who want an easy-to-follow recipe that is sure to please a crowd, this foolproof recipe hits the mark. It has all the classic components: a graham cracker crust, perfectly tart Key lime filling, and slightly sweet whipped cream to balance it all out. 

Tequila-Key Lime Meringue Pie

Photo: Jody Horton

Recipe: Tequila-Key Lime Meringue Pie

Because lime and tequila go together like Lucy and Ethel: always a good time while getting into a little trouble. If you're interested in turning up your usual Key lime pie recipe for a party (even if it's a party of two), try this fun boozy rendition.

Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie

Transform your favorite citrus pie into a frozen treat. Our homemade Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream serves as the base for this cooled-down recipe, and the addition of coconut makes it feel even more tropical. 

Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies

This cupcake version of a chocolate-covered slice of Key lime pie is the crowd-pleasing handheld dessert everyone will love. Crushed chocolate wafers form a crust that houses a rich cream cheese filling infused with fresh Key lime. 

Key Lime Cloud

Southern Living

Recipe: Key Lime Cloud

No Southern family affair is complete without a beautiful, fluffy meringue dessert. Hot tip: The meringue shell and filling can be made a day in advance and stored separately; just fill and top with fresh berries right before serving.

