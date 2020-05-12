Seriously Delicious Key Lime Recipes To Make All Summer Long
Nothing transports us straight to the tropics like a slice of perfectly tart Key lime pie. The classic Southern dessert just screams summertime, no matter the month—but it doesn’t have to stop there. Key limes deserve a place on your dessert lineup in more ways than just inside one pie crust, starting with our crowd-favorite Key lime pound cake and moving onto other citrus delicacies like Key lime tassies worth sharing and a Key lime icebox cake that’ll cool the whole crowd down.
If you’re in a pinch, you might be tempted to switch in the basic limes found at the grocery store. Floridians would never. Hot tip: Grab the bottle of Key lime juice instead. Key limes are brighter, tangier, and more floral than regular limes; and it makes all the difference in each of these treats. Sweet and tart never tasted so good than with these 17 all-star dessert recipes using Key limes.
Here are our favorite Key lime recipes to make all year long.
Praline Key Lime Pie
Recipe: Praline Key Lime Pie
Just the slightest tweaks took classic Key lime pie to decadent new heights with a pecan-studded graham cracker crust and thin layer of toasted pecans drizzled with caramel beneath the creamy pie filling.
Key Lime Pound Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake
Southern pound cake couldn't get any better until it got infused with the flavor of fresh Key limes. A zesty glaze makes it an absolute tropical dream.
Key Lime Sheet Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Sheet Cake
This tangy, creamy, colorful lime-flavored treat starts with a box cake mix and calls for other old-school convenience products such as lime-flavored gelatin and frozen whipped topping. In short, you're going to love it.
Heavenly Key Lime Pie
Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie
Sometimes you just crave what you know, and this pie recipe is as classic as it gets. Cool, creamy, and all-around dreamy.
Key Lime Icebox Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Icebox Cake
Every hot summer day deserves a cool treat. This one comes complete with a lusciously tart Key lime curd, a buttery graham cracker crust, and a rich whipped cream topping.
Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream
Recipe: Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream
Destined to be a show-stopping centerpiece, this delicious summertime favorite captures all of the flavors of traditionalKey lime pie with the surprise of a pink strawberry-infused whipped cream topping.
Key Lime Tassies
Recipe: Key Lime Tassies
Like an itsy-bitsy version of Key lime pie, these tassies are the ultimate bite-sized delicacies to make for every occasion. Hot tip: The tart shells can be made and frozen up to a month in advance; and the Key lime curd can be made up to two weeks ahead and stored in the refrigerator.
Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
This mini delight is truly the perfect bite. Sweet coconut—packed in a crisp but chewy crust—contrasts beautifully with tart Key lime filling,
Key Lime Bars with Macadamia Crust
Recipe: Key Lime Bars with Macadamia Crust
You won't find a dreamier dessert choice than these airy Key lime bars that start with a can of sweetened condensed milk. Bring them to a cookout and watch them disappear.
Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust
Recipe: Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Buttery Cracker Crust
This tangy-sweet icebox pie is the only thing standing between you and the best summer ever. Think we're dramatic? It only takes 20 minutes of hands-on time to find out.
Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake
Recipe: Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake
This no-bake cake makes the most stunning centerpiece on your table, thanks to layers upon layers of fresh Key lime, pistachios, luscious cream cheese filling, and shortbread cookies.
Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Recipe: Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Nothing cools down a steamy day like a scoop of homemade ice cream. The citrusy flavor of Key lime ice cream pairs deliciously with white chocolate-macadamia nut cookies from your local bakery. Make and freeze ice cream sandwiches to have on hand for a special treat.
Foolproof Key Lime Pie
Recipe: Foolproof Key Lime Pie
For those who want an easy-to-follow recipe that is sure to please a crowd, this foolproof recipe hits the mark. It has all the classic components: a graham cracker crust, perfectly tart Key lime filling, and slightly sweet whipped cream to balance it all out.
Tequila-Key Lime Meringue Pie
Recipe: Tequila-Key Lime Meringue Pie
Because lime and tequila go together like Lucy and Ethel: always a good time while getting into a little trouble. If you're interested in turning up your usual Key lime pie recipe for a party (even if it's a party of two), try this fun boozy rendition.
Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: Key Lime Ice-Cream Pie
Transform your favorite citrus pie into a frozen treat. Our homemade Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream serves as the base for this cooled-down recipe, and the addition of coconut makes it feel even more tropical.
Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies
Recipe: Chocolate-Key Lime Cupcake Pies
This cupcake version of a chocolate-covered slice of Key lime pie is the crowd-pleasing handheld dessert everyone will love. Crushed chocolate wafers form a crust that houses a rich cream cheese filling infused with fresh Key lime.
Key Lime Cloud
Recipe: Key Lime Cloud
No Southern family affair is complete without a beautiful, fluffy meringue dessert. Hot tip: The meringue shell and filling can be made a day in advance and stored separately; just fill and top with fresh berries right before serving.