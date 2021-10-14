Alert! Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is Coming Soon to Walmart

It may only be October, but we are definitely already thinking about that most magical time of year. No, we aren't talking about Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas, we are talking about the moment the most beloved seasonal snack cake returns to store shelves. We are, of course, talking about Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes! But this year, Walmart has upped the holiday cheer and have announced that the delightful tree-shaped sugary delicacies are being turned into ice cream.

Front_XmasTreeCakes_ Ice Cream Credit: Walmart

Little Debbie's first ever ice cream will be Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream and it will be available at Walmart starting November 1. In press release, Walmart says it has "a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love."