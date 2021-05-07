Blue Bell's Southern Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream Returns to Store Shelves
This ice cream and blackberry cobbler mashup is a knockout flavor.
It's always ice cream season in the South. But with May upon us and temperatures creeping upwards, we all really need a cold, refreshing scoop or two after dinner, or whenever a craving strikes.
That's why we were so excited to see that Brenham, Texas-based Blue Bell Ice Cream is bringing back their Southern Blackberry Cobbler ice cream at grocery stores available now. "No need to add ice cream to this cobbler! Our Southern Blackberry Cobbler is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl. In stores now!" the brand announced on social media today, much to our palates' delight. So far, the Instagram post has received 1,263 likes and counting, with the Facebook announcement eliciting quite the buzz as well.
It's a good time to be an ice cream fan. As shared on Blue Bell's website, the company has also recently brought back Peaches and Homemade Vanilla and welcomed the new flavor Cookies 'n Cream Cone into its ice cream lineup. What's Cookies 'n Cream Cone, you ask? Blue Bell originally debuted Cookie Cone ice cream in 1997, and it was primarily sold in school cafeterias, until it was discontinued in 2015. The flavor is described as a creamy vanilla ice cream base mixed with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate, and a chocolate fudge sauce. Hungry yet? Read more about the flavor here.
Whether you're feeling Southern Blackberry Cobbler ice cream or Cookies 'n Cream Cone Ice Cream, we think that post-dinner scoop ought to come from a Blue Bell carton tonight. Or tomorrow evening. Or for breakfast. Because when an ice cream craving comes knocking, we heed its call.