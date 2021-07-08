Blue Bell Introduces New Coconut Cream Pie Flavor for National Ice Cream Month
This mouthwatering new flavor is only available for a limited time.
Ladies and gentlemen, ready thy spoons!
Blue Bell released a new flavor that combines the two holy grails of dessert: ice cream and pie.
In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, the Texas-based creamery is dishing out Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream, a rich, coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces, and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut.
"Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert," Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell, said in a news release. "What better way to cool down at your next barbecue than with a bowl of our new flavor? Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is light, and silky-smooth. You will find toasted coconut and swirls of whipped topping in every bite. The pie crust pieces tie it all together to capture the taste and texture of a real coconut cream pie."
Coconut Cream Pie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
But wait, there's more! In addition to Coconut Cream Pie, Blue Bell fans can also find returning favorite flavors Strawberry Cheesecake and Krazy Kookie Dough in stores this month.