Blue Bell’s Decadent New Ice Cream Flavor Is Inspired by a Beloved Texas Dessert
Chocolate Sheet Cake ice cream? Be still our hearts!
Spoons at the ready, y'all! Blue Bell is serving up a decadent and totally Texan ice cream flavor that you won't want to miss.
Introducing: Chocolate Sheet Cake ice cream.
Blue Bell's newest flavor boasts classic chocolate ice cream, chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans, and a chocolate icing swirl.
Yum.
"A sheet cake is simple, but so delicious," Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell. "It is the perfect cake to combine with our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Sprinkle in pecans, add a swirl of chocolate icing and you have one great-tasting new flavor."
In Texas, the home state of Blue Bell Ice Cream, a chocolate sheet cake is often referred to as a Texas Sheet Cake.
"No one knows exactly why we have our own name for the cake in Texas," Schramm continued. "Some say it is because the cake is baked in a pan that is larger than normal, and well, we often say everything is bigger in Texas. You will notice on our Chocolate Sheet Cake cartons, just below the flavor description, we have added, Inspired by a favorite Texas dessert!"
Blue Bell's Chocolate Sheet Cake ice cream is available in half-gallon and pint sizes. It's in stores now for a limited time.