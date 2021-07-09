How To Make a Chocolate Ganache

What is Ganache?

The word "ganache" sounds fancy and you may feel like a culinary pro when the word rolls off your tongue, but its meaning is quite simple: Ganache is a silky smooth blend of chocolate and heavy cream. Butter is often added for extra richness. When chilled, ganache may have a firm and almost chewy consistency but, when it is warm, ganache flows like chocolate lava. Here is how to make a simple ganache to use as a frosting, filling, or mousse.

It's all about Measurements

The ratio of chocolate to cream determines the texture of the ganache and how it will be used. When you use more chocolate than cream, ganache cools to a firm texture, perfect for making into chocolate truffles. Change the ratio to more equal parts chocolate and cream, and you'll have medium-consistency ganache, just right for glazing and filling cakes. When you use more cream than chocolate, you will have a soft ganache that can be whipped into a mousse-like consistency.

How to Make a Simple Ganache

You can buy expensive chocolates to use in a ganache or you can experiment with chocolate morsels. Try this easy and delicious method when making a ganache to be used as a frosting for your favorite layer or bundt cake.

Step 1: Place 1 (12-ounce) package of semisweet chocolate morsels in a microwave safe bowl, then pour ½ cup whipping cream over the chocolate. Microwave on medium power for about two to three minutes, just until that chocolate is melted. Do not let the mixture come to a boil. Remove the bowl from the microwave and whisk the cream and chocolate together, making sure the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.

Step 2: Once the chocolate is melted, stir in the butter, whisk until melted, and let the ganache sit for about 20 minutes. The mixture needs to be lukewarm and pourable yet cool enough so it will stick to the sides of the cake layers.