Ginger-Fig Tart With Cornmeal Crust
The silky smooth, pastry cream with a slightly spicy note from ginger pairs beautifully with fresh, late-summer figs or other juicy fall fruits such as sliced pears and persimmons. The cookie-like crust has a great nutty flavor and texture from the cornmeal. There are many ways to enjoy figs, and this easy fig tart is guaranteed to become one of your favorite fall desserts. Follow these Test Kitchen tips to ensure success: The custard comes together quickly so have the butter and sieve ready to go before you start cooking -you don’t want to leave the custard in the hot pan for too long. Keep the plastic wrap as smooth as possible when you press it on the custard to avoid any wrinkle imprints. Don’t over-process the crust because you want it to be as short and tender as possible – it’s okay if it’s still a little crumbly because it’s a press-in crust. To get even edges, it helps to run a rolling pin over the top of the tart shell. Any excess crust can be used to patch the thinner areas.