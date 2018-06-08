Fruit Dessert Recipes To Make All Summer Long

It’s finally summer, which means the farmers’ market is packed with gorgeous fresh fruit. We like to take advantage of in-season produce, so during the summer, we include fresh fruit wherever we can. We have to admit, though, these fruit dessert recipes might be our favorite way to taste the season’s offerings. With easy desserts, like quick cobblers and no-bake icebox cakes, you’re covered for every last-minute summer getaway and get-together. Whether you pick up peaches, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, or apples, we’ve got recipes for you. Put your name down for desserts at this year’s Fourth of July and Labor Day gatherings because these recipes are perfect for feeding crowds. Dress up a luncheon with beautiful meringues, chill by the pool with fruit pops, or gift a fruity pound cake to a neighbor this summer. Stock up on fresh fruit at the farmers’ market this week.