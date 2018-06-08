Fruit Dessert Recipes To Make All Summer Long
It’s finally summer, which means the farmers’ market is packed with gorgeous fresh fruit. We like to take advantage of in-season produce, so during the summer, we include fresh fruit wherever we can. We have to admit, though, these fruit dessert recipes might be our favorite way to taste the season’s offerings. With easy desserts, like quick cobblers and no-bake icebox cakes, you’re covered for every last-minute summer getaway and get-together. Whether you pick up peaches, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, or apples, we’ve got recipes for you. Put your name down for desserts at this year’s Fourth of July and Labor Day gatherings because these recipes are perfect for feeding crowds. Dress up a luncheon with beautiful meringues, chill by the pool with fruit pops, or gift a fruity pound cake to a neighbor this summer. Stock up on fresh fruit at the farmers’ market this week.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
Sweet summer peaches, butter, and bourbon cook down in the bottom of a Bundt pan for the most decadent Southern cake.
Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes
Have a batch of these double-berry cupcakes in the freezer for last-minute summer plans and guests.
Cherry-Nectarine Pandowdy
This vintage recipe that's similar to a cobbler was popular throughout the 1800s. Switch it up at your next summer event with this fruity treat, and feel free to sub whichever fruit you have on hand.
Grand Marnier Cakes
This pound cake recipe first appeared in Tea-Time at the Masters in 1977. A bit of orange liqueur and orange juice keep these mini cakes moist.
Berry Sonker with Dip
This dessert recipe hails from Surry County, North Carolina, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. You’ll want to make “dip” to accompany every cobbler you bake this summer.
Easy Peach Cobbler
This six-ingredient recipe only requires 10 minutes of hands-on time, so you can throw it together anytime you have a craving.
Grapefruit Chess Pie
This pretty pie would be a hit at a ladies’ luncheon or afternoon tea. It’s no two-step recipe, though, so be sure to set aside enough time to make this masterpiece.
Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars
These crunch bars are full of fruity, buttery, crumbly goodness. Be warned: You will need a fork to conquer this berry treat.
Tart Mango Paletas
These Mexican ice pops will cool you down on the hottest days. They’re great to keep on hand in the freezer for scorching afternoons.
Peach-Ricotta Cheesecake with Pecan Crust
This beautiful cheesecake is the product of two Southern favorites—peaches and pecans. Show this recipe off at the next potluck or bring it to a new neighbor for a sweet surprise.
Ginger-Plum Slump
When it’s too hot to turn on the oven this summer, a stovetop dessert like a fruity slump is the perfect recipe.
Banana Pudding Milk Shake
This milk shake is the simplest way to get banana pudding flavor without putting in nearly any time or effort. Finish off a light dinner with this oh-so-satisfying dessert that screams summer.
Apple and Pear Crisp
Let the slow cooker take over dessert with this two-fruit crisp that’s best served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Apple crisps are a treat you can enjoy in the summer or fall.
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
If you have a family gathering coming up, make a few batches of these cheesecake bars up to two days in advance for no-stress prep. Pre-cut bars make serving incredibly easy.
Peach-Raspberry Buckle
This streusel-topped cake was popular in the ’60s, and we’re more than happy to bring it back. We’d enjoy this crumby, fruity cake any time of day.
Blackberry Gelato Recipe
This smooth gelato recipe is the most refreshing dessert for a hot summer night. Made with a mix of vanilla gelato and blackberry puree, it's infinitely better than store-bought.
Florida Orange Grove Pie
The Junior League of Tampa’s, The Gasparilla Cookbook, gave us this wonderful recipe in 1961, and it’s still just as delicious. Instead of a traditional pastry pie crust, this pretty pie has a fluffy meringue crust that will wow guests.
Strawberry Kuchen
German for “cake,” kuchen might be your new favorite word. We’ll take this berry dessert with an afternoon cup of coffee on the porch.
Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
Watermelon is one of the most refreshing things to eat on a hot summer day, so a watermelon ice pop is a summer dream. You can even make these treats boozy for an adults-only pool party.
Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel
Bread pudding gets a summery makeover with fresh peaches and a caramel sauce that’s to die for. Remember that this recipe requires a lot of chill time for the bread to soak up a cinnamon-y liquid.
Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies
An easily portable recipe that’s great for passing out at kids’ parties, these hand pies are both tangy and sweet. Get the kids to help put them together for a fun summer afternoon activity.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Although the classic Hummingbird Cake is our most popular recipe of all time, layer cakes aren’t necessarily a snap to make. For easy serving and fun presentation, try this cupcake version instead.
Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake
This Southern cake is filled with fresh blueberries, so stock up on your weekend trip to the farmers’ market. Perfect for a summer cookout or casual gathering, this simple recipe will be a go-to.
Chocolate Chip Cherry Cookies
Chef and cookbook author Damaris Phillips let us showcase this sweet cookie recipe, which reminds her of her first love. We hear these are good enough to mend a broken heart.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
Strawberry-pretzel salad is one of the most nostalgic Southern dishes. We transformed the dish into a salty and sweet pie that’s elevated with fresh rhubarb, and the payoff was big.
Meringue Pillows with Blueberry-Mint Compote
If you want to impress dinner party guests, here’s your dessert recipe. Fluffy meringue topped with blueberry compote and fresh mint makes for a dessert that looks and tastes sophisticated.
Blackberry-Oat Crumble Bars
These buttery oat bars are filled with a simple blackberry jam that’s both sweet and tart. Bars are the best portable treats to take on summer picnics and road trips.
Lemon-Orange Pound Cake
You can thank the Junior League of Houston for this company-worthy pound cake recipe. Two kinds of icing mean double the deliciousness.
Strawberry-Mango Semifreddo
This six-ingredient recipe couldn’t be prettier or easier. Mango sorbet and strawberry ice cream are a bright, tasty match in this cool dessert.
Berry Cobbler
This four-berry cobbler is the ultimate summer dessert. Put it in the slow-cooker before a dinner party and it’s ready to go after the meal.
Clementine Upside-Down Cake
This summery dessert has a wow-worthy presentation for showing off at potlucks and cookouts. Brown sugar and honey warm up bright citrus in this recipe.