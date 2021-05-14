Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Treat Menu Is Here–And Includes a Girl Scout Thin Mints Flavor!
These all sound so amazing.
Is it Blizzard time yet?
With temperatures rising and summer fast approaching, it's certainly a good time to treat yourself to a Dairy Queen Blizzard — and their new summer lineup of Blizzard offerings looks delicious. In total, the popular soft service ice cream and fast food chain is offering six Blizzard treats to kick off the upcoming summer season.
First up: The Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard, which is made with Girl Scout Thin Mints cookie pieces and cool mint blended with DQ's signature soft serve (available exclusively at DQ stores). We hear it pairs really well with a stack of Girl Scout cookies, too. The new Blizzard selections also include the Brownie Batter (rich brownie batter and chewy brownie dough pieces); Raspberry Fudge Bliss (raspberries, soft fudge pieces, and chocolate chunks); DRUMSTICK with Peanuts (crispy, choco covered Drumstick waffle cone pieces and chopped peanuts); Frosted Animal Cookie (frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti frosting); Cotton Candy (cotton candy sprinkles). Hungry yet? Check out pictures of all the tasty Blizzard treats below.
These flavors are available at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide for a limited-time only so head to your local DQ as soon as possible before they're gone. You can also order delivery from DQ.com for select areas here as well as through partners such as Doordash, GrubHub, and UberEats.
Ice cream lovers, we'd love to hear from you: What's your favorite Dairy Queen Blizzard flavor? Have you tried any of the new releases yet? We think it's time for an ice cream happy hour. Grab those extra napkins and join us on the porch soon.