24 Mason Jar Cookies That Make Adorable Gifts

Southerners excel at two things around the holidays—gift-giving and baking. When those two things combine, gorgeous food gifts are born. Our latest favorite way to package a little love for our friends? Mason jar cookies. These Mason jar cookie recipes are easy, cute, and delicious. To make a Mason jar cookie recipe, of course, start with your jar. Layer the dry ingredients in the jar one after the other to create a colorful, textured look. Wrap the jar with a ribbon and be sure to include a handwritten recipe card for the cookies. Not only are these Mason jar cookies a sweet gift, they’re extremely affordable. You probably already have many of the ingredients on hand! These Mason jar cookies are just the right size to pop on your neighbor’s doorstep, in Mama’s mailbox, or in your kids’ stockings. Plus, you can change the theme of your Mason jar cookie wrapping for the changing seasons, holidays, and occasions. Whether you’re gifting these Mason jar cookies or want to enjoy them for yourself, you’ve got to try these sweet recipes.