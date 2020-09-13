24 Mason Jar Cookies That Make Adorable Gifts
Southerners excel at two things around the holidays—gift-giving and baking. When those two things combine, gorgeous food gifts are born. Our latest favorite way to package a little love for our friends? Mason jar cookies. These Mason jar cookie recipes are easy, cute, and delicious. To make a Mason jar cookie recipe, of course, start with your jar. Layer the dry ingredients in the jar one after the other to create a colorful, textured look. Wrap the jar with a ribbon and be sure to include a handwritten recipe card for the cookies. Not only are these Mason jar cookies a sweet gift, they’re extremely affordable. You probably already have many of the ingredients on hand! These Mason jar cookies are just the right size to pop on your neighbor’s doorstep, in Mama’s mailbox, or in your kids’ stockings. Plus, you can change the theme of your Mason jar cookie wrapping for the changing seasons, holidays, and occasions. Whether you’re gifting these Mason jar cookies or want to enjoy them for yourself, you’ve got to try these sweet recipes.
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Recipe: Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Know a Reese’s lover? You’ve got to gift them these sweet cookies!
Milk Chocolate-Cherry Cookie Mix
Recipe: Milk Chocolate-Cherry Cookie Mix
Try a new chocolate chip cookie recipe that’s festive for the holidays with white chocolate and cherries.
Cowboy Cookie Mix in a Jar
Recipe: Cowboy Cookie Mix in a Jar
Cowboy cookies are a forever-favorite cookie to us.
Christmas Macaroon Mix
Recipe: Christmas Macaroon Mix
These cookies are the prettiest addition to a holiday dessert spread.
Chocolate Raisin and Oatmeal Cookie Mix
Recipe: Chocolate Raisin and Oatmeal Cookie Mix
A hint of pumpkin pie spice adds a seasonal element to this cookie mix.
Chocolate Cookie Mix in a Jar
Recipe: Chocolate Cookie Mix in a Jar
Chocolate lovers will be thrilled to find this cookie mix in their stockings.
Lemon Crispies
Recipe: Lemon Crispies
These six-ingredient cookies are easy to make and freeze beautifully to have on hand for anytime you need something sweet.
Cranberry Hootycreeks
Recipe: Cranberry Hootycreeks
These sweet little cookies are perfectly festive for the holidays.
Butterscotch Pecan Shortbread Cookie Mix
Recipe: Butterscotch Pecan Shortbread Cookie Mix
These buttery cookies will stand out among the usual cookie swap lineup.
Snickerdoodle Mix in a Jar
Recipe: Snickerdoodle Mix in a Jar
Snickerdoodles are a classic cookie we love to bake—and gift!
Toasted-Coconut Drops
Recipe: Toasted-Coconut Drops
If you want something sweet that’s not totally diet-busting, these cookies have some good-for-you ingredients and aren’t too heavy on the calorie scale.
Julia’s Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies In A Jar
Recipe: Julia’s Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies In A Jar
You probably already have the five ingredients you need to create this Mason jar cookie mix.
Cranberry-Vanilla Cereal Drops
Recipe: Cranberry-Vanilla Cereal Drops
The kids will be so excited to help make these cute five-ingredient cookies.
Sand Art Cookies
Recipe: Sand Art Cookies
Kids will love this Mason jar cookie mix with colorful candy-coated chocolate, chocolate chips, and crispy cereal.
Christmas Drops
Recipe: Christmas Drops
Red and green gumdrops make for a colorful gift for any neighbor or friend.
Oatmeal Raisin Spice Cookie Mix in a Jar
Recipe: Oatmeal Raisin Spice Cookie Mix in a Jar
Sugar, warm spices, and oatmeal make for a delicious cookie mix.
Toffee-Pecan Cookie Mix
Recipe: Toffee-Pecan Cookie Mix
With chocolate, toffee, coconut, and pecans, this cookie mix has a little bit of everything.
Chocolate-Nut Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate-Nut Cookies
Plan the colors of the candy-coated chocolate pieces around the holiday or event for a festive gift.
Coconut Crunch Cookie Mix
Recipe: Coconut Crunch Cookie Mix
Crushed cornflakes cereal and chopped pecans add plenty of texture to these crunchy cookies.
Butterscotch-Chip Cookie Mix
Recipe: Butterscotch-Chip Cookie Mix
Decorate these butterscotch-chip cookie mix jars with a beautiful bow.
Tropical White Chocolate Cookie Mix
Recipe: Tropical White Chocolate Cookie Mix
Switch up your usual chocolate chip cookie routine and go on vacation with white chocolate, dried apricots, and coconut.
Cookie Mix
Recipe: Cookie Mix
This cookie mix is full of everything you need for a flavorful dessert.
Peanut-Toffee Cookie Mix
Recipe: Peanut-Toffee Cookie Mix
Toffee, candy-coated chocolate pieces, and peanuts meet for the perfect salty-sweet combination that kids and adults will love.
Whole Wheat Chocolate Raisin Cookie Mix
Recipe: Whole Wheat Chocolate Raisin Cookie Mix
Golden raisins, dark chocolate, and coconut make for an all-new cookie that’s on the lighter side with whole wheat flour.