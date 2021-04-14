Magnolia Spring Cookie Kits Are Here, and They're Floral, Gardening, and Tea Party-inspired Perfection
Let's get decorating.
"New season, new cookie decorating kits!" a recent Instagram post from Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia brand read. We wholeheartedly agree that each season should be greeted with a new cookie-decorating project, and we can't wait to get to work with those piping bags. Spring has sprung, and our tummies are growling for cookies, how about you?
Magnolia's Spring Cookie Kit is available on Magnolia.com for $38.99 and includes the following items to get you ready to decorate:
- Six buttery shortbread cookies in "spring" shapes (Based on the photo, it appears the kit includes a flower-shaped cookie, a teapot-shaped cookie, and a gardening pot-shaped cookie.)
- Three piping bags with Magnolia's signature buttercream icing in pink, orange, and off-white
- "Spring-colored"sprinkles to use atop the cookies
Worth noting: Kits are shipped Monday through Wednesday 2 p.m. CST and delivered within three business days via two-day shipping. Orders placed after the 2 p.m. cutoff on Wednesday will ship the next available day and the shipping cost is included in the cookie kit price. While you're perusing Magnolia's epicurean offerings, may we also recommend throwing in an order of Jo's Buttermilk Biscuits?
On Instagram, fans were delighted by the news of the seasonal sugar cookies with comments ranging from "I can't wait! Yummy" to "ahhh I would love to try them actually I want to eat ALL Magnolia." While we're looking forward to digging into the yummy indulgence ourselves, if you're apart from loved ones right now, we think this cookie kit is sure to put a smile on their faces.
WATCH: Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market Gets Transformed into a Floral Wonderland with Its Spring Makeover
As for fueling our own sugar rush, during the coronavirus pandemic, we can't think of a better Friday evening activity than decorating some cookies and plopping down on our couch for season two of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. BYO milk.